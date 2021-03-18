SPECIAL AWARDS: Midsize Top Workplaces

For several midsize AJC Top Workplaces, employees gave them standout scores when it came to specific survey statements.
Here are the ones that have received special recognition.
Credit: Handout
Leadership: Adam Brookner, Real Floors Inc.
Criteria: I have confidence in the leader of this company.
Comments: “They are kind and considerate. They are concerned about the people who work here as well as the customers. They take a personal interest in the lives of their employees.”
Credit: Phil Skinner
Direction: Supreme Lending Southeast Region
Criteria: I believe this company is going in the right direction.
Comments: “I like that we are constantly trying to grow. More importantly, we are trying to grow in all facets of our business, not just profit. We have a fantastic marketing team that is always getting involved with community events and helping spread our name.”
Credit: Curtis Compton
Managers: Credigy
Criteria: I believe this company is going in the right direction.
My manager helps me learn and grow.
My manager makes it easier to do my job well.
My manager cares about my concerns.
Comments: “My manager effectively balances oversight and support with the right amount of autonomy, which enables me to learn and grow.”
Credit: David Tulis
Communication: Insight Sourcing Group
Criteria: I feel well-informed about important decisions at this company.
Comments: “ISG does a great job keeping employees informed about the health of the firm, the sales pipeline and other items that help instill confidence in the business.”
Credit: Handout
Training: Edward Jones
Criteria: I get the formal training I want for my career
Comments: “The onboarding process is amazing, and the ‘just in time’ training I received in my first two years truly set me up for success. Now that my business is more mature, I have more customized, one-on-one training for advanced branches with an individual coach and it is incredibly valuable.”