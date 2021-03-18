SPECIAL AWARDS: Midsize Top Workplaces

Comments: “They are kind and considerate. They are concerned about the people who work here as well as the customers. They take a personal interest in the lives of their employees.”

Portrait of CEO Pat Flood in the new workout rom at the Supreme Lending Southeastern region offices in Alpharetta on Wednesday January 20, 2021. For a story on the Top Workplace midsize category.PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

Direction: Supreme Lending Southeast Region

Criteria: I believe this company is going in the right direction.

Comments: “I like that we are constantly trying to grow. More importantly, we are trying to grow in all facets of our business, not just profit. We have a fantastic marketing team that is always getting involved with community events and helping spread our name.”

It's a lacrosse-like game. The object is to work a wiffle ball down a court using plastic scoops and score in the opposing team's goal, a nine-foot-high backboard with a hole in the middle. The game is played in special bumper cars known as whirlybugs. Yuting Cheng, center, battles fellow employees from Credigy, a financial services business, for the ball from her bumper car during a team building outing at Whirlyball Atlanta. Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Managers: Credigy

Criteria: I believe this company is going in the right direction.

My manager helps me learn and grow.

My manager makes it easier to do my job well.

My manager cares about my concerns.

Comments: “My manager effectively balances oversight and support with the right amount of autonomy, which enables me to learn and grow.”

Insight Sourcing Group, a boutique company of 56 employees, specializes in optimizing procurement-related costs. Credit: David Tulis Credit: David Tulis

Communication: Insight Sourcing Group

Criteria: I feel well-informed about important decisions at this company.

Comments: “ISG does a great job keeping employees informed about the health of the firm, the sales pipeline and other items that help instill confidence in the business.”

Credit: Handout

Training: Edward Jones

Criteria: I get the formal training I want for my career

Comments: “The onboarding process is amazing, and the ‘just in time’ training I received in my first two years truly set me up for success. Now that my business is more mature, I have more customized, one-on-one training for advanced branches with an individual coach and it is incredibly valuable.”