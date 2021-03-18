X

SPECIAL AWARDS: Large Top Workplaces

Arrow Exterminators CEO and President, Emily Thomas Kendrick, holds up a baby onesie with the company logo on it at their National Headquarters in Atlanta. She started a tradition of giving one to every employee who had a new born baby.
Arrow Exterminators CEO and President, Emily Thomas Kendrick, holds up a baby onesie with the company logo on it at their National Headquarters in Atlanta. She started a tradition of giving one to every employee who had a new born baby.

Credit: Phil Skinner

Credit: Phil Skinner

AJC Top Workplaces | 33 minutes ago

For several large AJC Top Workplaces companies, employees gave them standout scores when it came to specific survey statements.

Here are the ones that have received special recognition.

ExploreSee all the AJC Top Workplace winners for 2021 here
Arrow Exterminators CEO and President, Emily Thomas Kendrick, answers questions during an interview at their National Headquarters in Atlanta.
Arrow Exterminators CEO and President, Emily Thomas Kendrick, answers questions during an interview at their National Headquarters in Atlanta.

Credit: Phil Skinner

Credit: Phil Skinner

Leadership: Emily Thomas Kendrick, Arrow Exterminators

Criteria: I have confidence in the leader of this company.

Comments: “Our CEO is full of positive energy, compassion and communicates with everyone in the company. She is very accessible and takes the time to be involved with the company and the Team.”

Brasfield & Gorrie employees participate in Cape Day in support of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Photo contributed by Brasfield & Gorrie
Brasfield & Gorrie employees participate in Cape Day in support of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Photo contributed by Brasfield & Gorrie

Values: Brasfield & Gorrie

Criteria: This company operates by strong values.

Comments: Company values “going above and beyond for clients while also focusing on the employees.”

Aaron Dixon works at his desk at the Alston & Bird offices in Atlanta on January 24th, 2018. For story in the AJC Top Workplaces section. (Photo by Phil Skinner)
Aaron Dixon works at his desk at the Alston & Bird offices in Atlanta on January 24th, 2018. For story in the AJC Top Workplaces section. (Photo by Phil Skinner)

Credit: Phil Skinner

Credit: Phil Skinner

Clued-in Senior Management: Alston & Bird, LLP

Criteria: Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company.

Comments: “Senior managers keep the line of communication open to everyone with frequent monthly meetings and weekly meetings on special projects.”

February 4, 2016-ATLANTA: Jozi Hall (left) & Andrew Hotchkiss (both cq) enjoy a game of billiards during a break at Salesforce's Atlanta office. Ping Pong, video games, a massage therapist & yoga classes help the employees enjoy their work environment. It was voted the No 1 top workplace for large companies. (Photo by Phil Skinner)
February 4, 2016-ATLANTA: Jozi Hall (left) & Andrew Hotchkiss (both cq) enjoy a game of billiards during a break at Salesforce's Atlanta office. Ping Pong, video games, a massage therapist & yoga classes help the employees enjoy their work environment. It was voted the No 1 top workplace for large companies. (Photo by Phil Skinner)

Credit: Phil Skinner

Credit: Phil Skinner

Benefits: Salesforce

Criteria: My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry.

Comments: “Salesforce funds an HAS account, provides great healthcare coverage, provides me with unlimited time off.”

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.