SPECIAL AWARDS: Large Top Workplaces

For several large AJC Top Workplaces companies, employees gave them standout scores when it came to specific survey statements.
Here are the ones that have received special recognition.
Leadership: Emily Thomas Kendrick, Arrow Exterminators
Criteria: I have confidence in the leader of this company.
Comments: “Our CEO is full of positive energy, compassion and communicates with everyone in the company. She is very accessible and takes the time to be involved with the company and the Team.”
Values: Brasfield & Gorrie
Criteria: This company operates by strong values.
Comments: Company values “going above and beyond for clients while also focusing on the employees.”
Clued-in Senior Management: Alston & Bird, LLP
Criteria: Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company.
Comments: “Senior managers keep the line of communication open to everyone with frequent monthly meetings and weekly meetings on special projects.”
Benefits: Salesforce
Criteria: My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry.
Comments: “Salesforce funds an HAS account, provides great healthcare coverage, provides me with unlimited time off.”