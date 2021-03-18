SPECIAL AWARDS: Large Top Workplaces

Comments: “Our CEO is full of positive energy, compassion and communicates with everyone in the company. She is very accessible and takes the time to be involved with the company and the Team.”

Brasfield & Gorrie employees participate in Cape Day in support of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Photo contributed by Brasfield & Gorrie

Values: Brasfield & Gorrie

Criteria: This company operates by strong values.

Comments: Company values “going above and beyond for clients while also focusing on the employees.”

Aaron Dixon works at his desk at the Alston & Bird offices in Atlanta on January 24th, 2018. For story in the AJC Top Workplaces section. (Photo by Phil Skinner) Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

Clued-in Senior Management: Alston & Bird, LLP

Criteria: Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company.

Comments: “Senior managers keep the line of communication open to everyone with frequent monthly meetings and weekly meetings on special projects.”

February 4, 2016-ATLANTA: Jozi Hall (left) & Andrew Hotchkiss (both cq) enjoy a game of billiards during a break at Salesforce's Atlanta office. Ping Pong, video games, a massage therapist & yoga classes help the employees enjoy their work environment. It was voted the No 1 top workplace for large companies. (Photo by Phil Skinner) Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

Benefits: Salesforce

Criteria: My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry.

Comments: “Salesforce funds an HAS account, provides great healthcare coverage, provides me with unlimited time off.”