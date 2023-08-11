Rounding out the top 5 small workplaces

Cornerstone Christian Academy ranked highest among the 79 small businesses highlighted in this year’s AJC Top Workplaces. SEI-Atlanta, SJ Technologies of Sugar Hill, Corserve and Profisee followed it.

Here are glimpses of these organizations and what makes them winners.

2. SEI-Atlanta

SEI-Atlanta is an employee-owned business and technology consulting firm that has partnered with Atlanta’s top companies for more than 20 years. The company touts its ability to provide thought leadership, true accountability for impact and personal attention as a local partner while providing the reach and knowledge of a national organization. Because SEI hires experienced consultants as partners in the business, there is minimal need for a burdensome and expensive management hierarchy. This translates to a culture that values client-enriching collaboration among consultants over competition, and employees who are heavily invested in the client’s and company’s success.

A cornerstone of SEI’s culture is a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. The company fosters DEI through formal succession planning, proactive recruiting for diversity, open discussion forums, complete transparency on review scoring criteria and a diverse employee review council. This produces a diverse team of talented consultants who are rewarded through profit-sharing, dividends on ownership, full benefits that include company-paid dental and vision coverage, company-paid short- and long-term disability, shared HSA contributions, and robust health and wellness programs.

As a local consulting firm, SEI is committed to the community. It affects several community-based organizations and initiatives, including Community Consulting Teams Atlanta, the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Chris 180 and the COPA United Charity Soccer Tournament. All new hires must be experienced professionals who thrive in an entrepreneurial, collaborative and collegial culture.

3. SJ Technologies Inc.

SJ Technologies Inc. is an award-winning, CMMI Level 3, women-owned small business headquartered in the Sugar Hill area of north Gwinnett County, with a skilled team of 51.

Founded in 2009, SJ has obtained more than $100 million in federal contracts with civilian and Department of Defense agencies. With a passionate drive for solving problems and innovation, SJ provides IT consulting, application, cybersecurity, data and analytics, IT modernization, and cloud solutions.

Drawing on their experience, the SJ team members work across each project to understand the mission, define goals, and meet the objectives of their prestigious clientele. SJ’s proven program management approach, combined with employees’ knowledge of security and modernization technologies, is critical to the company’s continued achievement of service delivery excellence.

4. Corserv

Corserv ranks again this year as one of the AJC’s small Top Workplaces in metro Atlanta. The company provides innovative issuer processing and program management services for credit, debit and prepaid cards, enabling banks and fintech to deliver and embed payment card capabilities for their customers. Corserv’s deep expertise in the industry, combined with its modern technology API solution, provides clients with everything they need to quickly launch and grow a successful card-issuing program.

Founded by entrepreneurial bankers and technologists, Corserv has a management team with decades of experience in payment card issuing. Some of its staff members have been presidents or leadership positions at credit card banks.

Management considers its No. 1 asset to be its people, and employees have the autonomy to do their jobs with little oversight. That freedom drives employees to bring their very best every day to every project, client and cardholder and keep pushing for innovations in the payments space.

5. Profisee Group Inc.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Atlanta, Profisee is a leading global provider of master data management software. Profisee’s MDM solution helps organizations realize the full potential of their data by unifying data from disparate systems, enhancing incomplete information, correcting duplicate or incorrect records, and continually harmonizing data across data silos, creating a trusted foundation of a company’s most critical information.

Profisee is grounded and guided by its purpose: to make master data management easy to unlock the power of trusted data. Customers can leverage Profisee MDM SaaS for a true software-as-a-service experience or maintain complete deployment flexibility in any cloud, on-premise or via a hybrid model. With a low total cost of ownership, the fastest time to value in the industry and a genuinely flexible multidomain platform, Profisee has quickly become the gold standard for master data management.

Profisee has been an Atlanta Top Place to Work for several years, partly because of its focus on organizational health, culture, values-driven principles and the employee experience. The company offers employees exceptional benefits, some of which are 34 PTO days, Profisee-sponsored medical and health plans, 401k plan options, professional development budgets, a wellness champion and culture champion program, annual employee wellness days, a remote-friendly work environment, an onsite fitness center, and a strong employee referral bonus program.