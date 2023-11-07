Nominations now open for 2024 Top Workplaces

For the 14th year, we’ll be honoring outstanding workplace culture in metro Atlanta. Any organization with 50 or more employees in the region is eligible to earn Top Workplaces recognition.

The nomination deadline is December 1. Anyone can nominate an organization, whether it’s public, private, non-profit, a school or even a government agency. To nominate an employer, visit the Top Workplaces nomination page or call 404-671-9425.

Recruiting and retaining talent is at the heart of the Top Workplaces awards. Workplaces are evaluated by employees using a short 24-question survey that takes about 5 minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed from November to May.

There is no cost to participate, and winners will earn the coveted gold Top Workplaces badge to tout their achievement. The results will be published in August 2024, in tandem with our annual celebration banquet, where the top three workplaces in each size category will be honored.

Energage, the Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys in 65 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

In 2023, 175 employers in metro Atlanta were featured as Top Workplaces.