Nominations deadline extended for 2024 Atlanta Top Workplaces

If you want to celebrate a great workplace, you have more time to earn recognition.
The nomination deadline to earn a Top Workplaces award has been extended to March 15. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, non-profit, a school, or even a government agency. To nominate an employer, just go to the nominations page or call (404) 671-9425.
So far, more than 400 companies in metro Atlanta have signed up to participate. For the 14th year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will honor quality workplace culture in metro Atlanta. Any organization with 50 or more employees in the region is eligible to earn Top Workplaces recognition.
Recruiting and retaining talent is at the heart of the Atlanta Top Workplaces award. Workplaces are evaluated by employees using a short 24-question survey that takes about 5 minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed through May.
There is no cost to participate, and winners will earn the coveted gold Top Workplaces badge to tout their achievement. The campaign results will be published in August 2024.
Energage, the Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.
For 2023, 175 employers in metro Atlanta were featured as Top Workplaces.