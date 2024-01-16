Nominations deadline extended for 2024 Atlanta Top Workplaces

If you want to celebrate a great workplace, you have more time to earn recognition.

The nomination deadline to earn a Top Workplaces award has been extended to March 15. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, non-profit, a school, or even a government agency. To nominate an employer, just go to the nominations page or call (404) 671-9425.

So far, more than 400 companies in metro Atlanta have signed up to participate. For the 14th year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will honor quality workplace culture in metro Atlanta. Any organization with 50 or more employees in the region is eligible to earn Top Workplaces recognition.