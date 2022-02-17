KSU’s Executive MBA ranked best in Georgia and top 10 in world

For the sixth year in a row, CEO magazine has ranked Kennesaw State University’s Executive Master of Business Administration degree as the best in Georgia.
Not only that, the program was named the third best in the United States, behind Rutgers Business School and University of Texas, San Antonio, and No. 9 in the world. That puts KSU among the tier one programs for the eighth year in a row.
“Continuing to rank among the top programs in the world affirms that the Coles College Executive MBA provides students with a degree that is recognized as top-notch in so many respects,” Robin Cheramie, dean of the Coles College of Business, said in a press release. “Our students, faculty and staff and their dedication to the program are the reason we continue to see that success.”
There are about 45 working professionals enrolled annually in Coles College’s EMBA program, which KSU says “is team-based to promote collaboration, decision-making, resourcefulness, ingenuity and entrepreneurship.”
The 19-month program offers executive coaching and a customized curriculum for ambitious professionals, including executives, midlevel managers and entrepreneurs.
“CEO Magazine’s continued recognition of our programs reinforces that our commitment to hiring and retaining faculty with real-world experience and a passion for a variety of industries sets students up for the best possible experience,” said Alison Keefe, executive director of the EMBA program. “Retaining our No. 1 ranking as the top EMBA program in Georgia and being named among the best in the world shows students that an Executive MBA from KSU increases the promotability of our students by 50%.”
Coles College is one of the largest business schools in Georgia, with more than 7,000 students and 160 faculty members. It offers bachelor’s degrees in 11 majors and 16 minors, six graduate degree programs, dual-degree options and executive education programs.
About the Author