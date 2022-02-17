KSU’s Executive MBA ranked best in Georgia and top 10 in world

Not only that, the program was named the third best in the United States, behind Rutgers Business School and University of Texas, San Antonio, and No. 9 in the world. That puts KSU among the tier one programs for the eighth year in a row.

“Continuing to rank among the top programs in the world affirms that the Coles College Executive MBA provides students with a degree that is recognized as top-notch in so many respects,” Robin Cheramie, dean of the Coles College of Business, said in a press release. “Our students, faculty and staff and their dedication to the program are the reason we continue to see that success.”