Employees embrace charismatic boss, company’s family atmosphere

Hannah Jarvis

Hannah Jarvis, a marketing specialist, joined Supreme in November 2019. She worked previously in marketing on a smaller scale for a management company.

“It’s definitely been a step up, not only career-wise but also the passion for serving others before self has been such a great fit,” Jarvis said. “I’m just very grateful to have gotten here before 2020. It’s been a ride for sure, but one I’m very thankful and blessed for.”

She said she’s a “very goal-oriented person” and appreciates when she wakes up to an inspirational email from the boss, Pat Flood. “That’s when I say: It’s time to get out of bed, put the makeup on, head to the living room, and start work. It’s very motivating.”

Hudson Chow

Hudson Chow was working as director of operations at a Chick-fil-A in Alpharetta, and Pat Flood of Supreme Lending would show up once a month to pick up chicken biscuits for 45 of his employees.

“I used to serve him at the drive-through,” Chow said.

Then one day, Flood said he wanted Chow to consider coming to work at Supreme Lending.

“He told me: ‘I don’t normally do this. But I feel like the Lord put this on my heart to ask you,” Chow recalled.

In November 2019, only weeks after that conversation, Chow left Chick-fil-A for Supreme Lending.

He said when Flood approached him, he’d been thinking he needed to either have a Chick-fil-A franchise or settle in as director of operations.

“I didn’t see myself doing either at that point after a lot of praying and discussing with my wife,” Chow said.

Supreme, he said, has the culture he was looking for: one where employees are expected to give 100%. He said it is almost identical to the culture he admired at Chick-fil-A.

“That’s one of the things that drew me to (Supreme), besides Pat, obviously,” Chow said. “It’s been a huge blessing, for sure.”