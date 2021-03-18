Embrace change to accomplish important work

It represents a real opportunity to acknowledge who we are. If companies take the right actions, they can get to the other side of this, whatever that “other side” looks like.

It’s about embracing that things are different. You can’t change it. You can’t just wait for things to return. It’s about acknowledging the conditions. Resetting your ideas around terminology.

Employees are seeing communications in their business now stronger than they ever have. We also see that they’re struggling with interdepartmental coordination.

Companies have to acknowledge that. It isn’t just about supporting the information flow from top to bottom. They also have to make sure that they understand departments have to talk with each other and coordinate with each other now that everybody’s virtualized.

In our ability to solicit or otherwise receive unsolicited feedback from employees, companies are opening options. They’re engaging over personal emails, not just over the corporate email. They’re embracing established technologies, when before they would have restricted the channels or otherwise limited them.

From what we see in our research, employees appear to be increasingly loyal, especially respectful to what companies are doing to support them. We also see that, in this difficult time, employees are seeking meaningfulness in the work that they do. With all this turmoil and trouble in the world, they want the work they’re doing to matter. They’re challenging themselves and challenging their companies, too.

What employees appear to be saying is, let’s do important work. Let’s adjust our business to be part of the greater good to help, not exploit the situation, but give back in many ways to the situation.

Rich Gallagher is chief product officer at Energage, a Philadelphia-based employee survey firm. Energage is the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s partner for Top Workplaces.