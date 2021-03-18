Cornerstone teachers feel supported in family environment

Throughout the school, realistic goals are set and achieved, say staffers.

“I love working at Cornerstone because our vision comes to fruition,” said one employee, adding that the clear vision and diligence of the administration may explain the school’s enrollment growth.

“Also, the staff is well-loved, well supported, and strongly encouraged,” the staffer continued. “There are opportunities for regular professional development and growth. Ideas are heard, and we are allowed to implement new programs/curricula, etc. Morale is high, and teachers feel blessed to come to work each day. Everyone works hard and does their part. The presence of Christ is strong, and there is definitely a ‘team’ atmosphere among staff and students alike. It’s the best place I’ve ever worked.”

Others also expressed how much they appreciate the support they receive in their jobs.

“I have been given autonomy to perform my job in ways that I feel are most productive. I work with people with immense integrity!” wrote one employee.

Another writes: “I am blessed with the incredible opportunity to partner with parents, colleagues, and the administration to help my students strive toward academic excellence while at the same time integrating God’s Word into all aspects of our school day together.”

Cornerstone teachers also said the students love to learn, which makes the job itself a joy.

“The students are so joyful,” wrote one teacher. “I get to spend every day with children that love learning about the world around them. Their inquisitive nature inspires me to learn and grow each day.”

Another Cornerstone employee explained what sets the school apart: “We treat students as individuals and strive for each of them to reach their full potential not only as students but as unique creations of God.”

Another teacher wrote: “For the first time in my teaching career, I feel genuinely valued and supported. I can be as creative as I want with my students, and I feel I can truly grow as a teacher and as a person.”