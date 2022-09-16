Atlanta Journal-Constitution extends deadline for 2023 Top Workplaces nominations

Top employers are recognized not only at a special event, but also in a print section and an online directory at ajc.com/top-workplaces.

Last year, 304 companies participated in the survey, out of 4,219 nominated as the region’s best workplaces. Nearly 43,000 employees responded to the surveys.

Based on employee feedback, Top Workplaces named 175 companies as the best places to work for 2022. Brasfield & Gorrie, Supreme Lending Southeast Region, and Crisp, Inc., were the top companies in the large, medium and small categories, respectively.

The AJC Top Workplaces recognizes leaders and companies that excel in training, benefits, and direction in the 17-county metro region.

Eligible counties are Cherokee, Bartow, Carroll, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Coweta, Hall, Henry, Paulding, Rockdale, and Walton.

To nominate a company, go to ajc.com/TWPnominate. For more information about the program, call 404-526-2620 or email advertising@ajc.com. The deadline for nominations is October 28.