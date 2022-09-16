Atlanta Journal-Constitution extends deadline for 2023 Top Workplaces nominations

Georgia’s unemployment rate continues to fall, dipping to 2.8% in July from an already low 2.9% in June.
“Georgia’s jobs numbers ... reinforce the state’s position as one of the nation’s best places to find employment,” Mark Butler, the state’s commissioner of labor, told The AJC’s James Salzer.
If you’re looking to add to your ranks, participation in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Top Workplaces, now in its 13th year, is one of the best ways to not only find out where your strengths are but also to help get the word out about how happy your employees are.
Because of the popularity of the annual Top Workplaces event, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is extending the deadline for nominations to October 28.
Every year, thousands of employees from area businesses are surveyed by the Journal-Constitution’s partner, Energage, at no cost. Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys in 61 markets and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations last year.
Top employers are recognized not only at a special event, but also in a print section and an online directory at ajc.com/top-workplaces.
Last year, 304 companies participated in the survey, out of 4,219 nominated as the region’s best workplaces. Nearly 43,000 employees responded to the surveys.
Based on employee feedback, Top Workplaces named 175 companies as the best places to work for 2022. Brasfield & Gorrie, Supreme Lending Southeast Region, and Crisp, Inc., were the top companies in the large, medium and small categories, respectively.
The AJC Top Workplaces recognizes leaders and companies that excel in training, benefits, and direction in the 17-county metro region.
Eligible counties are Cherokee, Bartow, Carroll, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Coweta, Hall, Henry, Paulding, Rockdale, and Walton.
To nominate a company, go to ajc.com/TWPnominate. For more information about the program, call 404-526-2620 or email advertising@ajc.com. The deadline for nominations is October 28.
