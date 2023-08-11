Rounding out the top 5 midsize companies

This year, Supreme Lending Southeast Region was top among midsize workplaces, with 150 to 499 employees. Dorsey Alston Realtors, Intradiem, Brasfield & Gorrie, and Wesleyan School ranked close behind the mortgage lender.

Here are glimpses of these organizations and what makes them winners.

2. Dorsey Alston

Dorsey Alston Realtors is Atlanta’s premier residential real estate firm, founded in 1947 by Roy Dorsey and Robert Alston. With a rich history and as the city’s oldest privately owned real estate firm, Dorsey Alston has become a trusted name.

Owned by Atlanta native Michael Rogers, the company operates from Buckhead, East Cobb and Virginia Highland and serves clients across 29 metro counties. Dorsey Alston’s experienced agents possess the market knowledge and expertise to navigate Atlanta’s competitive real estate market.

The company sets itself apart through its commitment to creating a supportive and collaborative work environment. Agents actively engage in their communities, supported by Dorsey Alston through sponsorships and charitable contributions. Recognized as an AJC Top Workplace for 11 years, Dorsey Alston fosters a positive and rewarding culture. The company values open communication and collaboration and supports its agents in achieving success. By organizing activities that promote camaraderie, Dorsey Alston strengthens the bond among its agents.

Clients benefit from the firm’s experienced and accomplished agents, who provide personalized attention, integrity and professionalism. With insider access to Atlanta’s finest properties and in-depth knowledge of the area, buyers and sellers receive expert guidance for informed decisions. Dorsey Alston’s commitment to its team’s happiness and success and its reputation for excellence positions it as a leading real estate firm in Atlanta. With integrity, discretion and market expertise, Dorsey Alston Realtors continues to serve clients at the forefront of the industry.

3. Intradiem

Intradiem, founded in 1995, operates with a “people-first” purpose and provides contact center automation solutions to help customer service teams boost productivity and improve agent engagement and the end-customer experience. Companies that use Intradiem’s technology typically receive twice the return on their investment in the first year, and three to five times payback in subsequent years. According to its website, the company estimates that collectively, its customers will save more than $200 million this year.

AI-powered technology can take massive amounts of data generated by contact centers and back offices and take immediate action to help both in-center and remote teams. Intradiem’s mantra is: “Customer service reinvented. For everyone.” The company takes a “problem-out” approach, asking customers for help understanding their business problems, working together to explore potential solutions and putting in place solutions aimed at resolving those problems.

Company leaders say one of their most important attributes is their dedication to community service. When the company hosts clothing or food drives, teams and departments hold friendly contests trying to outgive one another. Employees work remotely and are offered a comprehensive health care plan that includes medical, dental and vision care, plus paid life insurance and a 401K match. In addition to personalized time off, each employee is allowed an additional 40 hours per year to use in service to the community.

4. Brasfield & Gorrie

Founded in 1964, Brasfield & Gorrie is one of the nation’s largest privately held construction firms, providing general contracting, design-build and construction management services for various markets. Employees are skilled in construction best practices, including virtual design and construction, integrated project delivery and lean construction.

The company is best known for its preconstruction and self-perform expertise and exceptional client service. Brasfield & Gorrie has 13 offices and more than 3,500 employees, and 2022 revenues of $5 billion. Engineering News-Record ranks Brasfield & Gorrie 21st among the nation’s top 400 contractors for 2023. The company began working in Atlanta in the 1980s and has constructed some of the city’s most iconic buildings: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital, T.K. Elevator Test Tower, and I.Q.C., 760 Ralph McGill, Midtown Union, Truist Park, the Georgia Aquarium and the College Football Hall of Fame.

Brasfield & Gorrie was founded on the principles of honoring its commitments, being true builders and living by the golden rule daily. The organization has a relationship-driven culture that is defined by the quality of its people: Leadership cares about employees’ personal and professional development. The company aims to strengthen its people and culture — from creating a welcoming work environment and encouraging social engagement to offering a world-class fitness center, access to a personal development manager and competitive employee benefits.

5. Wesleyan School Inc.

Wesleyan School Inc. — a private, college preparatory and nondenominational K-12 institution — was founded in 1963 as Wesleyan Day School. The school has been in Peachtree Corners since 1996 and changed its name to Wesleyan School with that move. The school has a staff of 250 and a belief that “faith and intellect are great partners for each other.”

At Wesleyan, leadership believes that through the use of both faith and intellect, it can create the best possible education for children. The school has adapted J.O.Y. as its motto, which stands for Jesus, others and then yourself. Wesleyan identifies its mission as a Christian school of academic excellence. It provides each student with a diverse college preparatory education guided by Christian principles and beliefs, challenges and nurtures the mind, body and spirit, and helps develop responsible stewardship for the changing world.

According to the school’s website, enrollment for the 2022-23 school year topped 1,200, with 24% being students of color. The schoolwide student-to-faculty ratio is eight students for every faculty member.

Wesleyan School receives philanthropic support from parents, grandparents, alumni, parents of alumni, friends and foundations. Tuition covers 92% of the school’s operating budget. The remainder is supported by a robust annual fund and income from the school’s growing endowment, which stood at $25,844,582 in December 2022. The school carries no debt. Wesleyan has been named an A.J.C. top workplace for nine consecutive years.