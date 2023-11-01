AJC hosts inaugural Top Leaders luncheon

The AJC held it’s inaugural Top Leaders event at a luncheon on October 23 at Cox Inc.’s corporate campus in Dunwoody. A follow-up to the annual Top Workplaces event, the luncheon was made possible by presenting sponsor Kaiser Permanente.
While the local CEOs and other senior leaders were chosen based on Energage’s evaluations for Top Workplaces, the event was less about honoring those invited and more about creating a space to share ideas, and for leaders to gain insights from their colleagues across a wide spectrum of industries.
Hosted by AJC senior editor Mike Jordan, the event featured a panel on the current challenges faced by Atlanta businesses. Participants included Heidi Veltman, COO of Kaiser Permanente Foundation Health Plan of Georgia, Intandem CEO Sara Webb, and OnwardHr CEO Sarah Rodehorst.
Attendees also had an opportunity for networking and took part in interactive surveys and polls to dig deeper into current issues.
The 2023 Top Leaders cohort
The Top Leaders inaugural cohort included:
John Armstrong, Reibus International
Mark Albertus, Carrolton City Schools
Chris Cleveland, Wesleyan School
Joseph Corbett, Cumberland Group
Colin Creel, Cornerstone Christian Academy
Len Finkle, Profisee
Dr. Stuart Gulley, Woodward Academy
Richard Hays, Alston & Bird LLP
Lin Hodges, Associated Credit Union
Emily Kendrick, Arrow Exterminators
Matt McConnell, Intradiem
Sean Ruthven, Access Management Group
Roxana Shershin, Digital Additive
Sean Taylor, Smith + Howard
Glenn Williams, Primerica