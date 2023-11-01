AJC hosts inaugural Top Leaders luncheon

While the local CEOs and other senior leaders were chosen based on Energage’s evaluations for Top Workplaces, the event was less about honoring those invited and more about creating a space to share ideas, and for leaders to gain insights from their colleagues across a wide spectrum of industries.

Hosted by AJC senior editor Mike Jordan, the event featured a panel on the current challenges faced by Atlanta businesses. Participants included Heidi Veltman, COO of Kaiser Permanente Foundation Health Plan of Georgia, Intandem CEO Sara Webb, and OnwardHr CEO Sarah Rodehorst.

Attendees also had an opportunity for networking and took part in interactive surveys and polls to dig deeper into current issues.

The 2023 Top Leaders cohort

The Top Leaders inaugural cohort included:

John Armstrong, Reibus International

Mark Albertus, Carrolton City Schools

Chris Cleveland, Wesleyan School

Joseph Corbett, Cumberland Group

Colin Creel, Cornerstone Christian Academy

Len Finkle, Profisee

Dr. Stuart Gulley, Woodward Academy

Richard Hays, Alston & Bird LLP

Lin Hodges, Associated Credit Union

Emily Kendrick, Arrow Exterminators

Matt McConnell, Intradiem

Sean Ruthven, Access Management Group

Roxana Shershin, Digital Additive

Sean Taylor, Smith + Howard

Glenn Williams, Primerica