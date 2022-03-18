Zoom sessions kept the Lone Bellow connected with fans

“We’d meet up in my basement after Brian and Kanene put their kids down and the three of us would sing for 10 people on a Zoom call,” he said. “We’ve gotten to meet and talk to some die-hard fans that we probably wouldn’t have been able to talk to. I feel like we’ve taken an opportunity to get to know our fans a little better and it’s been a lot of fun.”

The Lone Bellow is Brian Elmquist (from left), Kanene Donehey Pipkin and Zachary Williams. The band will hit the road for some spring and summer dates, but Williams is currently doing a run of solo shows that will bring him to Eddie's Attic in Decatur on March 24.

During the time of the pandemic lockdown, the Lone Bellow’s creative flow continued unabated. Elmquist released music through a side project dubbed the Joy Club. Williams rented a car and headed down to Fort Worth, Texas, to work with the White Denim Boys and Robert Ellis. On the non-musical side, the Georgia native indulged in some design-type work with American-made work clothes through a collaboration with an old factory in Bristol, Tennessee, called LC King. He also spent time with his four kids, aged five to 12, while his wife has been able to start a company, a development he’s excited about.

“I’ve finally had the chance to champion my wife,” he said. “My wife has always been holding down the fort with the kids. Now, I’m home with the kids and she started a company. So it’s been really fun how she took a big risk and she’s having a great time and working with people she loves. We’re very fortunate to be where we’re at.”

The three members of the Lone Bellow had not had many opportunities for extensive family time since releasing their self-titled debut album in 2013, which landed on a healthy number of year-end best album lists that year. A second album, “Fake Roses,” followed in 2015. It was produced by Aaron Dessner of The National, who also produced “Half Moon Light.” Sandwiched between those two albums was a third album, 2017′s “Walk Into a Storm,” on which the trio worked with the very in-demand Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb.

Following a tour with the Lone Bellow that included a stop at Atlanta’s Variety Playhouse last August, Williams is currently doing a run of solo shows. The solo tour will bring him to Eddie’s Attic in Decatur on March 24, before rejoining his bandmates for some spring and summer dates. In August, they’ll be opening for Maren Morris on a tour of the Western U.S.

The downtime caused by the pandemic not only led to quite a bit of creative itch-scratching for Williams (“We’re having some creative juices really flowing right now”), but led to some introspection for the father of four.

“I learned a lot about my own anxiety during all of this in a really beautiful way,” he said. “I think I’d gotten pretty wound up. I’d been grinding out shows for close to a decade — trying to get everybody paid and keep the ball rolling. Something like this happens and it’s out of our control and you kind of get your head out of the sand a little bit. You look around and I realized that I’m really grateful for the work I get to do.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

Zachary Williams

7:30 p.m. March 24. $20. Eddie’s Attic, 515-B N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976, eddiesattic.com.