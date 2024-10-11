Since the show’s creation, SpongeBob SquarePants has held a place in the hearts of many Americans and people across the world. The now iconic show about a square fry cook brought along a host of cultural touchstones, from its sea-dwelling characters to the world of Bikini Bottom.

The Krusty Krab’s signature dish, the Krabby Patty, has taken on a life of its own far outside the show. Described by the burger joint’s visitors as a transcendent dining experience, fans of the show might wonder how good a Krabby Patty could really be.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of SpongeBob — and his famous burger — multiple establishments in Atlanta will be serving up Krabby Patties for a limited time.

Hero Doughnuts and Buns

Hero, a casual donut and sandwich shop in Summerhill, announced it is launching its version of Krabby Patty, with a bright blue bun any SpongeBob fan will recognize.

The Pretty Patty will come in a small,SpongeBob decorated to-go box celebrating the anniversary. It also comes with a side of fries.

Hero is known for serving breakfast sandwiches, burgers and other American classics all day, every day. While you’re there, try the doughnuts that made them famous, which they make fresh every day.

The Pretty Patty will be available at Hero until Oct. 27.

Slutty Vegan

Atlanta’s vegan burger joint, Slutty Vegan, is also trying its hand at creating a Krabby Patty.

Slutty Vegan’s Krabby Patty starts with one of its plant-based Chick’n patties. The patty is topped with zesty agave mustard and grilled pineapples.

The Krabby Patty is available only at Georgia locations until Oct. 27.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s recently announced their Krabby Patty Kollab menu, celebrating Spongebob and the Krabby Patty with new takes on many of their old classics.

The Krabby Patty Kollab burger will come with a quarter pound Wendy’s beef patty, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and the secret Krabby Patty sauce.

Wendy’s also announced a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty, a classic vanilla Frosty mixed with a pineapple and mango puree.

Wendy’s Krabby Patty Kollab with Paramount+ will be available at all locations until Oct. 27.