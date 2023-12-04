Movement that heals

According to the National Institute of Health, chronic stress is a risk factor for various physical and mental health conditions. Some include cardiovascular disease, hypertension, anxiety, depression, diabetes, and immune suppression. Relief can be found through certain yoga poses.

Credit: Contributed by Sonya Macon Credit: Contributed by Sonya Macon

“For instance, folding forward calms the mind and soothes the nervous system, but bending backwards opens the chest and that elevates our emotions and leads us to a clear state of mind and a happy heart,” Othene revealed. Twisting the body aids in detoxifying certain organs which improves overall wellness.

Emory Healthcare neurologist, Dr. Neil Lava specializes in treating patients with multiple sclerosis. “A number of my patients have mobility issues, and we find that yoga has helped them with balance,” Dr. Lava shared. “Some of my patients in wheelchairs do chair yoga and find it very beneficial also.”

Explore Evidence shows yoga may protect against frailty

Yoga as a lifestyle

Some individuals shy away from yoga practice because they aren’t flexible. To that, Imagine Yoga Instructor, Sonya Macon, Ph.D. said, “You’re never going to be flexible unless you’re willing to do something that will help you become flexible.”

As we age, the body becomes less agile leading to back pain and sometimes hip replacement surgery. While men and women suffer similarly, Macon says women carry emotions such as loss, trauma, anxiety, fear, and grief are carried in the hip area. A yoga lifestyle can help.

To remedy the problem, Macon suggests poses that can be done at home during commercial breaks. “There are specific hip openers like the butterfly, child’s pose, and happy baby, to alleviate pressure. By increasing muscle strength and flexibility you’re helping your body to release areas of tension.”

Taking the leap

While many people enjoy group classes at fitness gyms and community centers, others have turned to virtual instruction and videos. Chair yoga is also an option for those who have difficulty with mat exercises.

When choosing an instructor, share your limitations. Ask whether he or she teaches “gentle” yoga or uses props like pillows. “It is important to find an environment that is agreeable to your preferences,” stated Othene.

Credit: Contributed by Othene Munson Credit: Contributed by Othene Munson

The results speak

“I am turning 75 next March and one thing that is really great, thanks to yoga, I can get up and down from the floor easily. Also, it has helped my brain fog.” - Inger Ardston

“In January this year, I had spinal fusion surgery on my L 4 & 5 disc. After the surgery, I waited two weeks before starting yoga again. I physically feel 10 years younger thanks to the surgery and my yoga practice!” - Peter Vinelli

“I had a spine curvature of 45.9 degrees, I began practicing a modified version of side plank using a chair. When I returned to the doctor one year later… my spine curvature had reduced to 34.5 degrees.” - Nydia Maldonado

Sonya Macon offers group and individual instruction by request. For more information, email sonyamacon@imagineyogawellness.com.