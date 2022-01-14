Winter Jam postpones State Farm Arena date

Winter Jam, the huge Christian music gathering set to land at State Farm Arena on Sunday, Jan. 16, has been postponed.
Premier Productions sent out a press release stating that “due to the impending winter storm, the Atlanta Winter Jam show on January 16th is unable to take place as planned. Please stay tuned to Winter Jam’s socials for further updates.”
The show was set to be headlined by multi-platinum Christian rock band Skillet, along with Tauren Wells, KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They, NewSong and more.
Check the tour’s Facebook page for updates and details.
