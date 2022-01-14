Hamburger icon
Winter Jam postpones State Farm Arena date

In this May 20, 2017 file photo, John Cooper of Skillet performs at Rock On The Range Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
In this May 20, 2017 file photo, John Cooper of Skillet performs at Rock On The Range Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Winter Jam, the huge Christian music gathering set to land at State Farm Arena on Sunday, Jan. 16, has been postponed.

Premier Productions sent out a press release stating that “due to the impending winter storm, the Atlanta Winter Jam show on January 16th is unable to take place as planned. Please stay tuned to Winter Jam’s socials for further updates.”

The show was set to be headlined by multi-platinum Christian rock band Skillet, along with Tauren Wells, KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They, NewSong and more.

Check the tour’s Facebook page for updates and details.

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

