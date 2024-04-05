Where can I find it: sewing machine restoration, multi-purpose glue, heat protection spray

Q: I would love to be able to restore and refinish my great-grandmother and grandmother’s sewing machine and its wooden cabinet. It is from the early 1900s. The sewing machine and cabinet are in good condition. Please let me know if you know someone who does this work. Thanks so much. — Annette Harmon, email

A: You’re looking for two different skill sets, Annette. So, for the sewing machine, contact Atlanta Sewing Machine Company, 1323 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta, 404-752-7817, and explain the extent of the repair needed. For the cabinet, give LA Thym, who owns Restoration Hero, 1824 Murphy Ave., Atlanta, 404-884-4461, a call, and she will ask you to email a photo of the cabinet to info@rhatlanta.com to determine the restoration needed. An Air Force veteran, Thym received an engineering degree and spent years in IT. However, she always had a passion for woodworking and opened Restoration Hero in 2017. She provides a wide range of services, from designing and building furniture to restoration and repairs. You’ll find examples of her work at rhatlanta.com.

Q: I am looking for a multi-purpose glue for jewelry and other items. It’s called Aleene’s. I broke a glass vase that was a gift. I heard this glue works on glass and dries clear. It sounds like what I need, but I can’t find it. Thank you. — Marie B., Decatur

A: Aleene’s jewelry metal glue is an instant adhesive that works on various surfaces, including glass and stones. You can find 0.7-ounce tubes for $4.99 each at Joann Fabric and Crafts, 2655 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, 404-378-9271.

Q: I was out of town with a group recently and had to borrow a heat protection spray. I used one called Ion, but I haven’t found it in any drugstores or grocery stores in my area. It works wonderfully on my naturally curly hair. Can you find it? Thanks. — Karen Miller, email

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

A: Ion Smoothing Heat Protectant Spray, in an 8-ounce plastic pump, costs $12.59 at Sally Beauty, 3930 N. Druid Hills Road, Decatur, 404-633-5144. It protects hair from heat damage caused by styling tools.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.