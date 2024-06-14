Where can I find it: table fan repair, countertop polish and hardwood pellets

Q: I have a heavy, very nice Casablanca table fan. The blades are super dusty, but I can’t access them through the cage designed around them. The fan no longer oscillates without making clicking noises, so it also needs repair. Is there a place that can disassemble this fan, clean it and maybe fix it? Thanks very much for your ideas. — Vicki Black, Sandy Springs

A: Vicki, I checked with G-Vac Allergy, 5515 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee, 770-457-2929, about your fan. Someone would have to examine it to find the issues and determine if your fan needed parts and whether they were still available. The good news is that G-Vac offers free estimates. G-Vac Allergy has been repairing vacuums, lamps and small appliances for over 30 years. They work on Dyson, Kitchen Aid, Miele, and Panasonic, among other brands.

Q: I would like information on having someone polish my Corian countertops. Thank you very much for your help. — Dorothy Jagou, Sharpsburg