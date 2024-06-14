Where can I find it: table fan repair, countertop polish and hardwood pellets

Q: I have a heavy, very nice Casablanca table fan. The blades are super dusty, but I can’t access them through the cage designed around them. The fan no longer oscillates without making clicking noises, so it also needs repair. Is there a place that can disassemble this fan, clean it and maybe fix it? Thanks very much for your ideas. — Vicki Black, Sandy Springs
A: Vicki, I checked with G-Vac Allergy, 5515 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee, 770-457-2929, about your fan. Someone would have to examine it to find the issues and determine if your fan needed parts and whether they were still available. The good news is that G-Vac offers free estimates. G-Vac Allergy has been repairing vacuums, lamps and small appliances for over 30 years. They work on Dyson, Kitchen Aid, Miele, and Panasonic, among other brands.
Q: I would like information on having someone polish my Corian countertops. Thank you very much for your help. — Dorothy Jagou, Sharpsburg
A: Dorothy, contact Kevin at N-Motion Tile and Stone Restoration, 478 Northdale Road, Lawrenceville, 678-662-0110. The family-owned business has specialized in polishing, honing, cleaning, and restoring Corian and natural stone materials for 16 years. They work on countertops, floors, pool decks, and patios. For more information, go to atlantastoneandtilecare.com.
Q: I’ve been looking for a local source for hardwood pellets by Louisiana Grills. I’m looking for the whiskey flavor in 40-pound bags. They’re pretty heavy, so I’m not interested in having them shipped if I have a choice. Thank you. — Bob Smith, Lawrenceville
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
A: Bob, you can order Louisiana Grills BBQ Hardwood Pellets Whiskey Barrel Blend online through artisticbuilderssupply.com and then pick them up in about two days at Artistic Builders Supply Ace Hardware, 963 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville, 770-963-5222. The 40-pound bag of hardwood pellets costs $31.99, and the store doesn’t charge a shipping fee.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2004.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink/AJC