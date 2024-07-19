Where can I find it: grapefruit paloma, stamps and coin dealer and medical accessories donation

Q: I went through trunks in the attic and found two stamps dated over 100 years old, small drawstring bags of coins and two handguns that only hold one bullet. I would like to sell these. Can you tell me where I should go? Thank you. — Denise Glenn, email

A: I have a one-stop shop for you to visit to get your items evaluated and possibly sold. At Silver Dollar, 11680 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, 678-264-8899, owner, Joe Ellis, who’s been in the family pawn and coin business for decades, and his expert staff can help determine the condition and value of your stamps, coins and handguns.

Q: We have several pieces of medical equipment (wheelchairs, walkers and other items) that we have been trying to donate to a worthy cause. Unfortunately, we have been unable to find anyone to take them. Could you point us to where we could donate these items? Thank you. — M. Castor, email

A: You can contact Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC), 4900 Lewis Road, Tucker, 770-491-9014. Through its volunteers and partners, the organization provides used medical equipment for adults and children. For over 35 years, FODAC has been refurbishing gently used home medical equipment and computers and making vehicle modifications. The organization also runs a thrift store. You can take your items to the Tucker location or call to arrange pickup.

