Where can I find it: sewing machine repair, gluten-free beer

Q: I have a 40-year-old Husqvarna 150E sewing machine that is in perfect condition, except that there seems to be a loose wire in the pedal. Can you help me find someone willing to repair that? I have a feeling it’s a small repair, but I have not found a Viking dealer who wants to take a look at a machine that old. Thank you so much for your help. — Marcie Saporsky, email

A: Marcie, call Atlanta Sewing Machine Company, 1323 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta, 404-752-7817, and explain the extent of the repair needed on your Viking machine. The shop works on vintage models. You can also check with A-1 Sewing Machine Company, 3983 Lavista Road, Tucker, 770-493-1229. The family-run store has been in business since the early ’50s. A-1 sells and repairs most American and foreign models of household sewing machines and sergers, including Janome, Viking, Pfaff, Bernina and Singer.

Q: Please help me find gluten-free beer in the Conyers area. I have celiac, but I do enjoy an occasional brew. Redbridge by Anheuser-Busch is gluten-free, but none of the local stores carry it anymore. Thank you. — Dan Payseur, email