Where can I find it: sewing machine repair, gluten-free beer

Q: I have a 40-year-old Husqvarna 150E sewing machine that is in perfect condition, except that there seems to be a loose wire in the pedal. Can you help me find someone willing to repair that? I have a feeling it’s a small repair, but I have not found a Viking dealer who wants to take a look at a machine that old. Thank you so much for your help. — Marcie Saporsky, email
A: Marcie, call Atlanta Sewing Machine Company, 1323 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta, 404-752-7817, and explain the extent of the repair needed on your Viking machine. The shop works on vintage models. You can also check with A-1 Sewing Machine Company, 3983 Lavista Road, Tucker, 770-493-1229. The family-run store has been in business since the early ’50s. A-1 sells and repairs most American and foreign models of household sewing machines and sergers, including Janome, Viking, Pfaff, Bernina and Singer.
Q: Please help me find gluten-free beer in the Conyers area. I have celiac, but I do enjoy an occasional brew. Redbridge by Anheuser-Busch is gluten-free, but none of the local stores carry it anymore. Thank you. — Dan Payseur, email
A: Dan, I’m going to send you down the road to Nitro 2 Go Beverages, 9135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Covington, 470- 205-3600. The store stocks two types of gluten-free beers. You’ll find 12-ounce bottles of Redbridge lager in six-packs for $9.99 and four-packs of 16-ounce cans of Glutenberg for $12.99.
You can stop looking for now
Bob Angelson called to say he could no longer find Oregon Trail Cinnamon Raisin Bread. I spoke to a rep for Sam’s Club, which recently sold the vanilla-scented loaf, and found it was not discontinued. Although the item is considered on active status, it is out of stock in all of the Sam’s Club stores. Sam’s has requested the bread but doesn’t have a date when it will hit the fulfillment centers. Once it does, it will be distributed to Sam’s locations.
