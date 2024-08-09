Breaking: Atlanta native Gabby Thomas wins gold in 4x100 relay
Where Can I Find It

Where can I find it: sewing machine repair, gluten-free beer

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Q: I have a 40-year-old Husqvarna 150E sewing machine that is in perfect condition, except that there seems to be a loose wire in the pedal. Can you help me find someone willing to repair that? I have a feeling it’s a small repair, but I have not found a Viking dealer who wants to take a look at a machine that old. Thank you so much for your help. — Marcie Saporsky, email

A: Marcie, call Atlanta Sewing Machine Company, 1323 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta, 404-752-7817, and explain the extent of the repair needed on your Viking machine. The shop works on vintage models. You can also check with A-1 Sewing Machine Company, 3983 Lavista Road, Tucker, 770-493-1229. The family-run store has been in business since the early ’50s. A-1 sells and repairs most American and foreign models of household sewing machines and sergers, including Janome, Viking, Pfaff, Bernina and Singer.

Q: Please help me find gluten-free beer in the Conyers area. I have celiac, but I do enjoy an occasional brew. Redbridge by Anheuser-Busch is gluten-free, but none of the local stores carry it anymore. Thank you. — Dan Payseur, email

Redbridge, brewed by Anheuser-Busch, is a sorghum-based gluten-free lager with a 4.8% ABV. It is made without wheat or barley.

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

A: Dan, I’m going to send you down the road to Nitro 2 Go Beverages, 9135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Covington, 470- 205-3600. The store stocks two types of gluten-free beers. You’ll find 12-ounce bottles of Redbridge lager in six-packs for $9.99 and four-packs of 16-ounce cans of Glutenberg for $12.99.

You can stop looking for now

Bob Angelson called to say he could no longer find Oregon Trail Cinnamon Raisin Bread. I spoke to a rep for Sam’s Club, which recently sold the vanilla-scented loaf, and found it was not discontinued. Although the item is considered on active status, it is out of stock in all of the Sam’s Club stores. Sam’s has requested the bread but doesn’t have a date when it will hit the fulfillment centers. Once it does, it will be distributed to Sam’s locations.

About the Author

Sabine Morrow
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: BRANDON AMATO

A 26-tap taproom opens in Chamblee Tap & Market in downtown Chamblee
Placeholder Image

Credit: Fry Farm

Stock Up: 3 things you can buy at Suwanee Farmers Market
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A 19th-century shipwreck is filled with Champagne bottles and Sweden won't allow anyone a...
Placeholder Image

10 Best New Products at Costco in August
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Randy St. Nicholas

How the Foo Fighters inspired REO Speedwagon to get loud and fast again
Cardi B, Gunna, Earth, Wind & Fire storm into Atlanta this fall for Black music fest
Joyce Carol Oates speaks (and writes) what’s on her mind
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From skeet to track, 11 medal winners in the Summer Olympics have Georgia ties1h ago
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades