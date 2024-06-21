Where can I find it: blue cheese potato chips, patio chair repair, blind repair

Q: I have four patio chairs that need to be restrung with black vinyl strapping. Could you please provide me with your recommendations? Thanks. — Chris Sandman, Atlanta

A: Chris, I’ll give you two places to consider. Patio Sling King, patioslingking.com, 404-574-9280, offers services that include sling installation, restrapping, umbrella repair and frame refinishing. Patio Sling King also stocks replacement parts for most outdoor furniture. Check the company website for more information.

You also can look at Bennett Restrapping, 404-767-8200, bennettrestrapping.com. Bennett’s services include chair weaving, painting metal and wicker furniture, replacement slings and vinyl restrapping. Bennett also offers custom cushions and complete outdoor furniture restoration.

Q: I have sliding glass doors covered by wooden blinds. Something is wrong with the drawcord, and they won’t open or close unless I do it manually. I have contacted many companies that sell shades, shutters and blinds, but they only want to sell me something and will not fix them. Please give me the name of a company that will make a house call. — Ann Olim, email

A: Ann, contact Bloomin’ Blinds at 678-883-1618, bloominblinds.com, for a free estimate on the cost of repairing your blinds. Although the company sells window coverings, it also offers on-site repairs for blinds, shades and shutters.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2004.