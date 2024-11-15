Breaking: Laken Riley case: ‘She fought for her life, She fought for her dignity’
Where can I find it: German frozen cheesecake, Bose radio disc player repair, Maui moisture shampoo

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Q: Some time back, I bought a German frozen cheesecake by Alpen Fest. I can’t find it again and don’t remember where I bought it. — Mrs. L. Brown, Atlanta

A: Alpen Fest frozen cheesecake from Germany is a brand found at Lidl, 1855 Memorial Drive, Atlanta, 888-654-3515. The 44-ounce cake costs $4.99.

Q: I am looking for information on a Bose radio disc player. It is a highly-rated Bose item that is no longer produced, but it is a fabulous piece of equipment. When it is operating correctly, it is like walking into a concert hall. And I’m not exaggerating when I say that it’s absolutely fabulous. I just inherited one and, unfortunately, I think it has outlived its useful age unless we can get some repairs for it. I’m wondering if you can possibly give me any leads on this. I’ve tried but didn’t get any satisfaction. If you’ve got any information you think might help, I certainly would appreciate it. I’m approaching 100 years old pretty soon, and I intend to get this repaired somehow, if possible, and then even pass it on to my grandchildren. I think it is that good of a piece of equipment. So I’d appreciate any help or any information you could give me. Thank you. — Donald Sapit, Stone Mountain

A: I spoke with Benny Amina, who owns Modular Electronics, 11205 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, 770-410-1122. He said there’s a 50/50 chance that he could repair your Bose unit, depending on the available parts needed. Amina charges a $100 diagnostic fee, which goes toward the repair tab. The expert team at Modular Electronics works on various contemporary and older equipment and also manufactures amplifiers, speakers, and home theater components.

Q: Where can I get Maui Moisture Shea Butter Shampoo in the purple bottle? Thank you. — Jan Williams, email

Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Shampoo is made with aloe, coconut and macadamia oils and contains no mineral oil.

A: Walgreens, 4395 Kimball Bridge Road, Johns Creek, 678-566-0422, stocks Maui Moisture Shea Butter Shampoo. A 13-ounce bottle sells for $10.99.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2004.

About the Author

Sabine Morrow
