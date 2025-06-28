Nation & World News
Chrysler recalls some 2022-2025 Pacifica and Voyager vehicles to fix a potential airbag issue

Chrysler is voluntarily recalling some of its 2022-2025 Pacifica and Voyager vehicles to replace their side curtain airbags, if needed
Credit: AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Chrysler is voluntarily recalling some of its 2022-2025 Pacifica and Voyager vehicles to replace their side curtain airbags, if needed.

The recall potentially affects 250,651 vehicles, and it’s because some side curtain airbags may not hold enough pressure during deployment to limit the risk for passengers during certain types of crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The administration said it’s due to improperly sealed seams, and dealers will inspect and replace the side curtain airbags, as necessary, free of charge.

Chrysler's parent company said it's not aware of any related injuries or accidents, but it's urging customers to follow the instructions on their recall notices.

