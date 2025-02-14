Where Can I Find It
Where can I find it: pill bottle and Styrofoam recycling, knife collection appraisal

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
9 hours ago

Q: Is there a place in Atlanta where I can drop off used pill bottles? Thank you. — Michelle McIntosh, Lilburn

This is the type of pill bottle LifeLine accepts, not vitamin or supplement bottles or those with permanent labels or writing.

Credit: Sabine Morrow

A: You can clear out your medicine cabinet and perform a good deed by taking your unwanted medicine bottles to LifeLine Animal Project, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta, 404-292-8800. LifeLine accepts clear or opaque hard plastic pill bottles, including caps, with the labels removed.

Q: I’m interested in finding out where I might recycle the Styrofoam blocks that come in packing. Thank you. — Jean Glascoff, Marietta

A: I mentioned this place recently, but it bears repeating because it accepts so many different types of materials for recycling, including Styrofoam. Live Thrive is the Atlanta-based nonprofit that organized the city’s first household hazardous waste collection events in 2010. It operates the Centers for Hard to Recycle Materials (CHaRM), which boasts two permanent drop-off facilities — Live Thrive, 1110 Hill St., Atlanta, and 1225 Columbia Drive, Decatur, 404-600-6386 (this is the number for both locations). The facilities accept about a hundred items. To get a complete list and book an appointment online, go to livethrive.org.

Q: My uncle had a huge collection of Case pocket knives the family now needs to sell. We have no idea of the value, if any. Is there a better avenue than a local pawn shop? — Angie Parker, Gainesville

A: Angie, there’s no need for a pawn shop when you can go to an expert to have your uncle’s knives evaluated. For the past 10 years, David Glenn of David’s Produce and Country Store, 3561 Lavista Road, Decatur, 404-325-0709, has operated Knives Atlanta on the premises. Glenn offers myriad knives, including hunting, fishing, tactical, vintage and collector. He sells American-made knives and those from other countries, including Germany, Sweden, France and Japan. Glenn also buys collections. To inquire about your collection, you can reach him directly at 470-403-9699.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2004.

