Where can I find it: pill bottle and Styrofoam recycling, knife collection appraisal

Q: I’m interested in finding out where I might recycle the Styrofoam blocks that come in packing. Thank you. — Jean Glascoff, Marietta

A: I mentioned this place recently, but it bears repeating because it accepts so many different types of materials for recycling, including Styrofoam. Live Thrive is the Atlanta-based nonprofit that organized the city’s first household hazardous waste collection events in 2010. It operates the Centers for Hard to Recycle Materials (CHaRM), which boasts two permanent drop-off facilities — Live Thrive, 1110 Hill St., Atlanta, and 1225 Columbia Drive, Decatur, 404-600-6386 (this is the number for both locations). The facilities accept about a hundred items. To get a complete list and book an appointment online, go to livethrive.org.

Q: My uncle had a huge collection of Case pocket knives the family now needs to sell. We have no idea of the value, if any. Is there a better avenue than a local pawn shop? — Angie Parker, Gainesville

A: Angie, there’s no need for a pawn shop when you can go to an expert to have your uncle’s knives evaluated. For the past 10 years, David Glenn of David’s Produce and Country Store, 3561 Lavista Road, Decatur, 404-325-0709, has operated Knives Atlanta on the premises. Glenn offers myriad knives, including hunting, fishing, tactical, vintage and collector. He sells American-made knives and those from other countries, including Germany, Sweden, France and Japan. Glenn also buys collections. To inquire about your collection, you can reach him directly at 470-403-9699.

