Where can I find it: stereo console repair, Nips parfait candy

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Q: I recently inherited a Zenith stereo console my parents bought in the ‘60s. It’s in good shape. The radio and 8-track work, but the turntable needs some work, and it could use new speakers. Could you find someone in the Atlanta area who could help? Since it’s pretty big, finding someone to come to my home in Newnan would be great. But if not, I could hire a mover to take it to the shop and return it when it is repaired. Thanks. — Bill Bexley, Newnan

A: Bill, I spoke with Daniel Bjorke, the head technician at Audio Elements Tech Shop, 669 Antone St., Atlanta, 404-351-1685, about your Zenith console. The business specializes in commercial audio gear and residential equipment, from antique and vintage to contemporary. According to Bjorke, the issue with many large-format consoles is some parts are difficult to get and retro-fitting speakers with today’s versions featuring more advanced technology won’t give you the same nostalgic sound. Ideally, you would take the stereo to the AE shop. However, if that’s not possible, a technician can arrange to come to your home, but it would take more than one visit. For pricing and more information, go to aetechshop.com.