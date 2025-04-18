Where can I find it: stereo console repair, Nips parfait candy

Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Q: I recently inherited a Zenith stereo console my parents bought in the ‘60s. It’s in good shape. The radio and 8-track work, but the turntable needs some work, and it could use new speakers. Could you find someone in the Atlanta area who could help? Since it’s pretty big, finding someone to come to my home in Newnan would be great. But if not, I could hire a mover to take it to the shop and return it when it is repaired. Thanks. — Bill Bexley, Newnan
A: Bill, I spoke with Daniel Bjorke, the head technician at Audio Elements Tech Shop, 669 Antone St., Atlanta, 404-351-1685, about your Zenith console. The business specializes in commercial audio gear and residential equipment, from antique and vintage to contemporary. According to Bjorke, the issue with many large-format consoles is some parts are difficult to get and retro-fitting speakers with today’s versions featuring more advanced technology won’t give you the same nostalgic sound. Ideally, you would take the stereo to the AE shop. However, if that’s not possible, a technician can arrange to come to your home, but it would take more than one visit. For pricing and more information, go to aetechshop.com.
You can stop looking
John and Roberta Rubin of Acworth reached out for help tracking down a couple of favorite items they were having trouble finding. The first was Lipton Instant Decaffeinated Iced Tea Unsweetened. Unfortunately, according to a Lipton representative, the company discontinued the product in 2024.
The second item the Rubins tried to locate was Nips Chocolate Parfait candies. This search didn’t end well, either. Nips Parfait candies, which came in several flavors, are now called Brach’s Classic Hard Caramel — same candy, different name. However, Farrara, the company that owns Brach’s, discontinued the chocolate flavor about a year ago. The remaining flavors are coffee, classic caramel and butter rum.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.
