Where can I find it: player piano repair, lip gloss, where to sell a guitar

Q: Where can I find someone to repair a player piano? The player part seems to have a hole in it since it doesn’t work. The rest of the piano works just fine. Thanks so much. — Ellen Keith Thompson, email
A: I don’t know if you have a vintage pneumatic or a newer digital player piano, but I suggest you start by calling Laura Cooper at Cooper Piano, 1610 Northeast Expressway, Atlanta, 404-329-1663. The company started outside Pittsburgh in 1906 and was founded by Cooper’s great-great-grandfather. It opened in Atlanta in the 1970s, and the company repairs modern player pianos. Cooper’s experienced head tech might be able to help with your piano. He’s president of the local chapter of the Piano Technicians Guild, so if he can’t fix the problem, he might be able to find someone who can. Cooper Piano services include appraisals for pianos and organs, tuning, repairs and restoration, and moving and storage.
Q: I’ve been buying Palladio Herbal lip gloss in the Pink Candy color online. Can you tell me if it’s available locally? Thank you. — L.M., Woodstock
A: Palladio Herbal lip gloss is available in over a dozen colors, including Pink Candy, for $6.99 each at Sally Beauty, 12184 Highway 92, Woodstock, 678-388-7543. Palladio cosmetics are certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny and include various gluten-free and vegan options.
Q: I have a Martin guitar that I would like to sell. I need help with its value and where to sell it. Thank you. — Joy Parkman, Marietta
A: Joy, contact Greg Henderson, who owns Atlanta Vintage Guitars, 3778 Canton Road, Marietta, 770- 433-1891. The Georgia native bought the business from Atlanta Vintage Guitars founder Frank Moates in 2011. Henderson and his expert staff buy, sell, trade, appraise and repair guitars. He’s happy to look at your Martin guitar and give you an appraisal. You can find more information at atlantavintageguitars.com.
Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2004.
