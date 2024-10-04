Where can I find it: player piano repair, lip gloss, where to sell a guitar

Q: Where can I find someone to repair a player piano? The player part seems to have a hole in it since it doesn’t work. The rest of the piano works just fine. Thanks so much. — Ellen Keith Thompson, email

A: I don’t know if you have a vintage pneumatic or a newer digital player piano, but I suggest you start by calling Laura Cooper at Cooper Piano, 1610 Northeast Expressway, Atlanta, 404-329-1663. The company started outside Pittsburgh in 1906 and was founded by Cooper’s great-great-grandfather. It opened in Atlanta in the 1970s, and the company repairs modern player pianos. Cooper’s experienced head tech might be able to help with your piano. He’s president of the local chapter of the Piano Technicians Guild, so if he can’t fix the problem, he might be able to find someone who can. Cooper Piano services include appraisals for pianos and organs, tuning, repairs and restoration, and moving and storage.

Q: I’ve been buying Palladio Herbal lip gloss in the Pink Candy color online. Can you tell me if it’s available locally? Thank you. — L.M., Woodstock