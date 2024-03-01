Where can I find it: trophy engraver, appraiser, mascara brushes

Q: I enjoy your column very much and am hoping you can help me. I have a couple of trophies that my father won in the 1950s. They have brass plates that, unfortunately, were never engraved. I am told these cannot be laser engraved but require an old-style diamond engraving tool. I have had no luck in finding an engraver who still uses this type of tool. I want to use the original plates, not switch to new plates that can be laser engraved. Do you have any suggestions? Thank you. — Sherry McCarver, Marietta

A: Thank you for reading, Sherry. Contact Adamark Jewelers & Silversmiths, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, 770-565-6558, about your father’s trophies. Owner Mark Geller offers machine and hand engraving for various items ranging from jewelry and baby gifts to punch bowls and corporate merchandise. For 50 years, this family-run jewelry business has offered repair services for watches, clocks, crystal and holloware.

Q: I am the executor of my sister’s estate. She has an antique wood-carved screen from Thailand that she purchased in 1970 and gold jewelry from Saudi Arabia. I need the name of a reputable and qualified appraiser. Hopefully, you can help me. Thank you. — Carol Oliver, Stone Mountain

A: Carol, when you need the assistance of an appraiser, it’s essential to find one who is certified and conforms to the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) and the technical and ethical requirements of the International Society of Appraisers (ISA). Selma Paul, who has been in business for more than 20 years, appraises jewelry, antique and contemporary furniture, Oriental rugs, personal household items and fine art collections. You can reach her at 770-888-8808. For more information, go to her website, selmapaul.com.

Q: This is a long shot, but do you know where I can find mascara brushes? I need them for a craft project and can’t find any locally. I’d hate to have to try to clean a used mascara wand. Thanks for your help. — Marge R., email

A: Sally Beauty, 3930 N. Druid Hills Road, Decatur, 404-633-5144, carries 12-packs of Face Secrets disposable mascara wands for $4.99.

