Where can I find it: local costume shop, flatware replacement and soap

Q: I inherited a 12-piece set of Reed and Barton Tara silver flatware, and, unfortunately, one of the dinner knives is missing. I believe this set is from the 1950s, and I’m sure the pattern is discontinued. Is there any place where I might find another knife? I would love to use the set for the holidays this year. — Dotty Washington, email

A: Your missing Tara knife is available from Replacements LTD, 1089 Knox Road, McLeansville, NC, 800-737-5223. You can order online or by phone, and it sells for $39.99. Note that this is a used item, but the company guarantees it to be in excellent condition. To order online, go to replacements.com.

You can stop looking

Wallis Gibson of Jasper is looking for Williams Mug Shaving Soap. She’s down to her last bar. Connecticut-born James Baker Williams developed the shaving soap in 1840. He named the tallow-based soap Williams’ Genuine Yankee Soap. The J.B. Williams Company was also responsible for launching Aqua Velva in 1917 and Lectric Shave in the 1950s before the family sold the company. The puck-size shaving soap was discontinued about two years ago.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2004.