Where can I find it: local costume shop, flatware replacement and soap

Q: I have been trying to get in touch with Southeast Costume. I was wondering if you have any idea what happened to them. I have a friend who has some very nice designer vintage clothing from the 1920s that she would like to donate. Thank you. — Ann R., Atlanta
A: Ann, some local costume shops have closed permanently, and Southeast Costume was the most recent. However, if your friend wants to part with her vintage clothing, she can contact Psycho Sisters, 428 Moreland Ave., Atlanta, 404-523-0100. The store doesn’t accept donations, but anyone with high-quality vintage items can take photographs and email buyer@psycho-sisters.com. Owner Angie McLean will look them over and decide if she wants to make an offer. Don’t take items into the store without emailing first. Psycho Sisters stocks an eclectic array of merchandise divided into decades, including the 1920s.
Q: I inherited a 12-piece set of Reed and Barton Tara silver flatware, and, unfortunately, one of the dinner knives is missing. I believe this set is from the 1950s, and I’m sure the pattern is discontinued. Is there any place where I might find another knife? I would love to use the set for the holidays this year. — Dotty Washington, email
A: Your missing Tara knife is available from Replacements LTD, 1089 Knox Road, McLeansville, NC, 800-737-5223. You can order online or by phone, and it sells for $39.99. Note that this is a used item, but the company guarantees it to be in excellent condition. To order online, go to replacements.com.
You can stop looking
Wallis Gibson of Jasper is looking for Williams Mug Shaving Soap. She’s down to her last bar. Connecticut-born James Baker Williams developed the shaving soap in 1840. He named the tallow-based soap Williams’ Genuine Yankee Soap. The J.B. Williams Company was also responsible for launching Aqua Velva in 1917 and Lectric Shave in the 1950s before the family sold the company. The puck-size shaving soap was discontinued about two years ago.
