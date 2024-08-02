Where can I find it: Tiger Sauce, oil painting restoration and screen repair

Q: My father has gifted me an oil painting of my grandfather. It has sat in my uncle’s attic for the past few decades. It needs a good cleaning, and I wanted to know if there is anyone in Atlanta who does this. Thanks for your help. — Charles Fetter, Johns Creek

A: Contact Avery Gallery, 390 Roswell St., Marietta, 770-427-2459. This local art restoration company has been in business since 1982. For nearly 30 years, Avery contracted with Atlanta to clean, repair and restore the Atlanta Cyclorama Diorama. Avery’s conservators are trained to restore various artworks, including lithographs, oil paintings and mixed media. The gallery also repairs sculptures and gold leaf frames. The cost of cleaning your painting depends on the size and condition of the canvas and the level of restoration you desire. Check out the website at averygallery.com.

Q: I need some help. I have a screened-in back patio, and an animal, maybe a squirrel or something, made a hole about 6 by 8 inches in one of the frames. I did find a repair kit, but it didn’t work, so I’m trying to find someone who repairs screens. Thank you so much. — Barbara Stacy, email

A: Barbara, call Screenmobile, 678-865-4001. The company manufactures screen frames but also rescreens damaged panels on-site. Screenmobile offers custom solar screens, shutters, storm windows, motorized blinds and golf ball window protection. For more information, go to screenmobile.com.

