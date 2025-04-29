Where can I find it? Jukebox repair, Dr. Brown’s soda, Silk yogurt

Q: I could use your help locating a grocer in Atlanta that reliably stocks six-packs of Dr. Brown’s Diet Black Cherry Soda. Thanks. — Larry Vogler, Atlanta

A: Larry, I contacted Kroger, 2205 Lavista Road, Atlanta, 404-633-8694, a good source for several varieties of Dr. Brown’s soda, including the diet black cherry flavor. You’ll find six-packs of 12-ounce cans for $6.99.

Q: I fear that this is going to be classified as “You Can Stop Looking.” I am madly in love with Silk brand almond milk yogurt in peach and strawberry. These seem to be disappearing. I have eaten this yogurt for many years. Can you help, please? If it’s really gone, I will cry buckets. Thanks so much! — Sperry Wilder, Roswell

A: Don’t cry just yet, Sperry. I found some Silk Almond Milk Yogurt Alternative at Whole Foods Market, 2800 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. The store stocks strawberry and vanilla flavors but, unfortunately, not the peach. Each 5.3-ounce container costs $1.99.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.