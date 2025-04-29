Where can I find it? Jukebox repair, Dr. Brown’s soda, Silk yogurt

Q: I have an old Wurlitzer model 1100 jukebox that was made in 1948. It had been restored when I bought it almost 40 years ago but now needs some refurbishing to return it to its full glory. Can you recommend someone who works on these old machines? It’s heavy and will require transportation to the repair shop. Thank you. — Wayne Ward, Alpharetta
Credit: Wayne Ward
Credit: Wayne Ward
A: Wayne, contact Roger’s Audio & Video, 137 Dogwood Lake Court, Alpharetta, 770-751-1129. Owners Marilyn and Roger Willey opened the business in the early ’70s. It offers various services, from repairing jukeboxes and installing home theaters to refurbishing pinball machines, electronics and Victrola phonographs. Roger’s Audio & Video charges a $100 deposit, but that sum gets deducted from the final repair bill. Note that the shop doesn’t provide pickup and delivery services, so you’ll have to arrange that yourself. For more information, check out the website rogersaudiovideo.com.
Q: I could use your help locating a grocer in Atlanta that reliably stocks six-packs of Dr. Brown’s Diet Black Cherry Soda. Thanks. — Larry Vogler, Atlanta
A: Larry, I contacted Kroger, 2205 Lavista Road, Atlanta, 404-633-8694, a good source for several varieties of Dr. Brown’s soda, including the diet black cherry flavor. You’ll find six-packs of 12-ounce cans for $6.99.
Q: I fear that this is going to be classified as “You Can Stop Looking.” I am madly in love with Silk brand almond milk yogurt in peach and strawberry. These seem to be disappearing. I have eaten this yogurt for many years. Can you help, please? If it’s really gone, I will cry buckets. Thanks so much! — Sperry Wilder, Roswell
A: Don’t cry just yet, Sperry. I found some Silk Almond Milk Yogurt Alternative at Whole Foods Market, 2800 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. The store stocks strawberry and vanilla flavors but, unfortunately, not the peach. Each 5.3-ounce container costs $1.99.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.
Credit: Roger Ressmeyer
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC
