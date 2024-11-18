What’s showing at the arthouse? Here are recommended films

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.
Now playing
Malcolm Washington’s “The Piano Lesson” at Landmark Art Cinema. A brother (John David) and sister (Danielle Deadwyler) fight over a family legacy. Adapted from the August Wilson play. Tickets: $15.25 with discounts available. Coming to Netflix on Nov. 22.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Nov. 20
Benh Zeitlin’s “Beasts of the Southern Wild” at the Emory Cinematheque. A young girl in the Louisiana bayou navigates environmental disaster and a long-lost mother. Free.
Nov. 21
Atlanta Film Society’s “Locals Only: What Haunts You” at Tara Atlanta. Short horror films on the big screen from Georgia independent filmmakers. Tickets: $15 plus fees.
Nov. 24
Kiara Barnes’ “Black Girls and Fairytales” at Tara Atlanta. A short film exploring the impact of colorism and the journey to self-love. Tickets: Pay what you can.
Credit: Photo: still from "Triggered"
Credit: Photo: still from "Triggered"
Nov. 26
Stanley J. Williams’ “Triggered” at Tara Atlanta. Workplace bonding turns to something more troubling in this short film exploring undiagnosed mental illness. Tickets: $12.50-$25.
Dec. 4
Cary Joji Fukunaga’s “True Detective” at the Emory Cinematheque. Season one of the HBO crime anthology, delving into complex questions of morality, obsession and existential dread. Free.
Dec. 5
Wussy Art House: “Poison” at Tara Atlanta. A trio of transgressive tales by Todd Haynes in the “queer new wave” cinema tradition. Tickets: $16, with discounts available.
Credit: Photo: still from "Vertigo"
Credit: Photo: still from "Vertigo"
Dec. 7
Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo” at Tara Atlanta. See the Hitchcock classic about acrophobia and obsession projected in 70mm. Tickets: $25, with discounts available.
Pairs well with …
Other events you might enjoy.
Shannon McCollum shows decades of photography chronicling Atlanta’s culture and society at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center in “Forever I Love Atlanta” (through Nov. 22). … Shanequa Gay’s monumental installation “Psalms for Black Girls” fills the Emma Darnell Aviation Museum and Conference Center (through Jan. 18).
Credit: ArtsATL
Credit: ArtsATL
MEET OUR PARTNER
ArtsATL (artsatl.org) is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. ArtsATL, founded in 2009, helps build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.
If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.
About the Author
Credit: Photo courtesy of Horizon Theatre
Credit: AP