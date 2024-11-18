What’s showing at the arthouse? Here are recommended films

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Nov. 20

Benh Zeitlin’s “Beasts of the Southern Wild” at the Emory Cinematheque. A young girl in the Louisiana bayou navigates environmental disaster and a long-lost mother. Free.

Nov. 21

Atlanta Film Society’s “Locals Only: What Haunts You” at Tara Atlanta. Short horror films on the big screen from Georgia independent filmmakers. Tickets: $15 plus fees.

Nov. 24

Kiara Barnes’ “Black Girls and Fairytales” at Tara Atlanta. A short film exploring the impact of colorism and the journey to self-love. Tickets: Pay what you can.

Credit: Photo: still from "Triggered" Credit: Photo: still from "Triggered"

Nov. 26

Stanley J. Williams’ “Triggered” at Tara Atlanta. Workplace bonding turns to something more troubling in this short film exploring undiagnosed mental illness. Tickets: $12.50-$25.

Dec. 4

Cary Joji Fukunaga’s “True Detective” at the Emory Cinematheque. Season one of the HBO crime anthology, delving into complex questions of morality, obsession and existential dread. Free.

Dec. 5

Wussy Art House: “Poison” at Tara Atlanta. A trio of transgressive tales by Todd Haynes in the “queer new wave” cinema tradition. Tickets: $16, with discounts available.

Credit: Photo: still from "Vertigo" Credit: Photo: still from "Vertigo"

Dec. 7

Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo” at Tara Atlanta. See the Hitchcock classic about acrophobia and obsession projected in 70mm. Tickets: $25, with discounts available.

Pairs well with …

Other events you might enjoy.

Shannon McCollum shows decades of photography chronicling Atlanta’s culture and society at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center in “Forever I Love Atlanta” (through Nov. 22). … Shanequa Gay’s monumental installation “Psalms for Black Girls” fills the Emma Darnell Aviation Museum and Conference Center (through Jan. 18).

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER