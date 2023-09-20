Hispanic Heritage Month: Key Dates and Things to Know

Credit: Steve Schaefer

To those who can follow the path of their lineage and find a connection to the countries of Spain, Mexico, and other Spanish-speaking regions covering the Western Hemisphere, Hispanic Heritage Month serves as a time to recognize and celebrate the remarkable vibrancy within their culture.

From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, communities across the United States come alive with varied cultural events, from lively parades and festivals to art exhibitions and culinary showcases.

The month also serves as a time to promote awareness and understanding of Hispanic and Latinx history and contributions.

The origins of Hispanic Heritage Month date back to 1968 when it was initially organized as a week-long celebration by President Lyndon B. Johnson. It was later expanded to a month-long commemoration by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. The dates chosen hold special significance as they coincide with the independence anniversaries of several Latin American countries, such as Costa Rica, Mexico and Chile.

Countries that celebrate their independence during Hispanic Heritage Month include:

  • Costa Rica: Sept. 15
  • El Salvador: Sept. 15
  • Guatemala: Sept. 15
  • Honduras: Sept. 15
  • Nicaragua: Sept. 15
  • Mexico: Sept. 16
  • Chile: Sept. 18
  • Belize: Sept. 21

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of July 2022, the Hispanic population of the United States is the nation’s largest racial or ethnic minority at 63.7 million. These communities consist of people from various countries, backgrounds and traditions.

Whether or not you have Hispanic roots, here are a few ideas to celebrate this month:

Explore Hispanic art and museums

Visit museums and art galleries featuring Hispanic and Latinx artists and their works. Start with things to do from AccessAtlanta

Go on a culinary journey

Try out authentic Hispanic and Latinx dishes at local restaurants or attempt to cook traditional recipes at home. Here are some Atlanta food stories from the AJC:

Belén de la Cruz puts plenty of passion into her empanadas

Once a traveling man, Puerto Rican chef puts down roots in Atlanta

With La Semilla, couple wants to spread their love of plant-based Latin food in Atlanta

At home with chef Arturo Justo of Kimball House

At home with Cristina Kisner of Cristy’s Kitchen in Roswell

Engage with the community

Volunteer or engage with Hispanic and Latinx community organizations and contribute to their initiatives.

RELATED: Two Georgia colleges have earned status as Hispanic Serving Institutions

Watch a documentary

Watch documentaries about Hispanic and Latinx history, culture and contemporary issues.

Support Hispanic causes

Donate to or participate in fundraisers for organizations that work towards equity, justice and opportunities for Hispanic and Latinx communities.

2h ago

Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

VIDEO: What happens during a government shutdown?
Georgia Republicans in Congress divided on consequences, benefits of federal shutdown
