‘West Side Story’ feels its age at City Springs

Most of the dialogue scenes seem rushed, as though they were irrelevant or disposable, in the interest of getting back to the singing and dancing as quickly as possible. On a couple of occasions, music director Miles Plant (conducting a 16-piece orchestra) provides obtrusive background music to cue the next big song, reminiscent of how those awards shows will infringe on an acceptance speech in an effort to wrap up all the talking and play the winners off the stage.

Kutner’s hurried pace also undercuts whatever emotional investment we’re supposed to have for the ill-fated young lovers at the center of the story, the white Tony (a long-in-the-tooth Ben Jacoby) and the Puerto Rican Maria (Emma Heistand). That can be challenging enough, inasmuch as the co-stars barely generate a sufficient romantic spark or chemistry to begin with.

Faring better are Ethan Zeph as Riff, the head of the Jets gang, and Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva as Bernardo, who leads the rival Sharks. On opening weekend, understudy Chani Maisonet (stepping in for an injured Orianna Hilliard) acquitted herself nicely as Anita, Bernardo’s hot-blooded girlfriend — although she must not be the dancer Hilliard is, given how she stood on the sidelines while other did most of the heavier legwork during Anita’s “America” number.

And a final footnote: Now more than ever, in a current cultural climate that’s all about inclusion, diversity, equity and representation, it should be noted that some of the show’s casting is generally problematic. Not every actor playing a Puerto Rican character is actually Hispanic. Whatever your own individual attitude on that subject, it doesn’t bode especially well for the authenticity of City Springs’ upcoming production of Lin-Manual Miranda’s all-Latin “In the Heights” later this fall.

“West Side Story”

Through July 24. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays; 2 p.m. Saturday (July 16). $48-$108. Byers Theatre (at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center), 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 404-477-4365, cityspringstheatre.com.

Bottom line: Tired and uninspired, presented as if by rote.