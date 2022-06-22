Viva Las Duluth, a family campout and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

O’Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers

Combined Shape Caption See artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s most celebrated works as a virtual garden at Illuminarium. Credit: From Illuminarium Atlanta’s Facebook page Credit: From Illuminarium Atlanta’s Facebook page Combined Shape Caption See artist Georgia O’Keeffe’s most celebrated works as a virtual garden at Illuminarium. Credit: From Illuminarium Atlanta’s Facebook page Credit: From Illuminarium Atlanta’s Facebook page

7 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, June 24-Sunday, June 26. $50. Illuminarium Atlanta, 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta. 404-341-1000.

This adults-only immersive escape breathes life into a virtual garden of Georgia O’Keeffe’s most celebrated works. After Dark tickets also includes access to full bar and tasty tapas in an “ever-changing, magically immersive settings ranging from the night markets of Tokyo, to a luminous reef under the sea.”

Festival of the Arts

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Free admission. Cleopas Johnson Park, Northside Drive and Fair Street, Atlanta.

Celebrate the arts with music, dance, visual art, comedy performances, food and more.

Cobb

Spring in Austell: Austell Food & Arts Festival

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Free admission and parking. Louise Suggs Memorial Park, 6145 Spring St., Austell.

Close out spring with fun that includes food vendors, bouncy houses, giant board games, arts and crafts, ax throwing and more. Organizers suggest bringing a lawn chair or blanket.

“Matilda”

8 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26. $30 and up. Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. 205-718-9660.

See Atlanta Lyric Theatre’s production of “Matilda,” filled with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs. Based on Roald Dahl’s book, it tells the story of a girl who’s unloved by her parents but has wit, courage and intelligence. And psychokinetic powers.

Comedian Tommy Ryman

Combined Shape Caption Catch the clever, absurdist humor of Tommy Ryman at his Friday show at the Strand Theatre in Marietta. Credit: From Tommy Ryman’s Facebook page Credit: From Tommy Ryman’s Facebook page Combined Shape Caption Catch the clever, absurdist humor of Tommy Ryman at his Friday show at the Strand Theatre in Marietta. Credit: From Tommy Ryman’s Facebook page Credit: From Tommy Ryman’s Facebook page

8 p.m. Friday, June 24. $25 and up. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Laugh along with the absurdist, clever humor of Tommy Ryman, a semifinalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.”

DeKalb

Community Appreciation Day at Fernbank Science Center

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Fernbank Science Center, 156 Heaton Park Drive, Atlanta. 678-874-7102.

Visit Fernbank Science Center to celebrate the next decade of solar system exploration with special planetarium shows and space-themed activities.

National Pollinator Week Festival

Combined Shape Caption Learn about native plants, bees and butterflies and let the kids get their faces painted at Decatur’s National Pollinator Week Festival this Saturday. Credit: From pollinator.org Credit: From pollinator.org Combined Shape Caption Learn about native plants, bees and butterflies and let the kids get their faces painted at Decatur’s National Pollinator Week Festival this Saturday. Credit: From pollinator.org Credit: From pollinator.org

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Free. Decatur Square, E. Court Square, Decatur.

Learn about National Pollinator Week with informative talks, native plants, bees, butterflies, face painting for kids and other activities.

Weekend Wind Down Concert

4 p.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Free. Town Green, Avondale Estates. 404-294-5400.

Celebrate National Pride Month with an Atlanta Pride Community Family Fun Day from 4 p.m.-6 p.m., as well as music from internationally recognized singer/songwriter/producer Diane Durrett from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

North Fulton

Park Place Movies: “American Underdog”

10 a.m. Friday, June 24. Free. Park Place at Newtown School, 3125 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3430.

Bring the family to enjoy the movie “American Underdog,” which tells the inspirational true story of NFL quarterback Kurt Warner. Snacks and drinks are provided and space is limited, so RSVP.

Alpharetta Art in the Park by Brooke Street Park

Combined Shape Caption Watch art being created and browse completed works Saturday and Sunday at Alpharetta’s Art in the Park. Credit: From Awesome Alpharetta’s Facebook page Credit: From Awesome Alpharetta’s Facebook page Combined Shape Caption Watch art being created and browse completed works Saturday and Sunday at Alpharetta’s Art in the Park. Credit: From Awesome Alpharetta’s Facebook page Credit: From Awesome Alpharetta’s Facebook page

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 25 and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, downtown Alpharetta. 678-297-2811.

Shop an outdoor artists’ market that features handcrafted work, some of which is being created by local artists onsite. Works include pottery, jewelry, watercolor art, mosaics, handmade children’s clothing and more.

Family Backyard Campout

5 p.m. Saturday, June 25-10 a.m. Sunday, June 26. $60 per tent ($40 for CNC members). Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055, ext. 237.

Go on a guided night hike, toast marshmallows over a campfire and camp under the stars at Chattahoochee Nature Center. You’ll also have an opportunity to have an up-close experience with a live animal. You’ll need to bring your own tent and sleeping bags.

Gwinnett

Sippin’ in the Suburbs Brewery Tour

1 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 25. $49.99. Starts at Exhibit Ale, 178 E. Crogan St. Suite 210, Lawrenceville. 404-590-5278.

Take a short walk in downtown Lawrenceville and see first-hand how beer is made. You’ll also learn about Gwinnett County’s history as well as about different local beers and the Georgia’s quirky beer laws. You’ll be able to sip a beer during your walk and enjoy three pints — one at each stop.

Summer Porch Jam

6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 24. Old Town Suwanee, Main Street, Suwanee. 770-945-8996.

Head to “old town” Suwanee (the intersection near Main Street at the caboose) to hear live music on several stages as well as front porches. Stroll from one venue to the next and order some drinks and treats from food trucks.

Viva Las Duluth

Combined Shape Caption Viva Las Duluth hosts impersonators, magicians, cirque-style performances, free slot machines and more on Saturday. Credit: From Viva Las Duluth’s Facebook page Credit: From Viva Las Duluth’s Facebook page Combined Shape Caption Viva Las Duluth hosts impersonators, magicians, cirque-style performances, free slot machines and more on Saturday. Credit: From Viva Las Duluth’s Facebook page Credit: From Viva Las Duluth’s Facebook page

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Duluth Town Green, 3167 Main St., Duluth. 770-476-3434.

The glitz and glam of Vegas comes to downtown Duluth with impersonators, magicians, cirque-style performances, casino photo ops, a 360 photo booth and free slot machines.