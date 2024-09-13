Things to Do

Viva! Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at fun events across metro Atlanta

Dunwoody’s Latino-Hispanic Cultural Heritage Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 15, will provide plenty of fun for kids. (Courtesy of the city of Dunwoody/Boon Vong)

Credit: Courtesy of the city of Dunwoody / Boon Vong

Dunwoody’s Latino-Hispanic Cultural Heritage Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 15, will provide plenty of fun for kids. (Courtesy of the city of Dunwoody/Boon Vong)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Hispanic Heritage Month starts Sunday, Sept. 15, and continues through Oct. 15 with celebrations of history and culture. Wondering why the commemoration isn’t held in a single month? Many Central American countries celebrate their independence days within these dates, according to the National Museum of the American Latino, so the observance is scheduled to include them.

Cities and organizations throughout metro Atlanta host Hispanic Heritage Month events each year, including the Children’s Museum of Atlanta. The museum provides hands-on activities intended to help families learn while having fun and using their imaginations, said Edwin Link, the museum’s executive director.

OYE Fest, in Historic Fourth Ward Park on Oct. 6, showcases Latin cuisine and beverages as well as art and music. (Courtesy of OYE Fest/DV Photo Video)

Credit: Courtesy of OYE Fest / DV Photo Video

For example, families can build and improve a surgical tool out of objects typically found around the house to highlight the contributions of Dr. José Celso Barbosa, the first person from Puerto Rico to graduate from medical school in the U.S. They also get to participate in a Glowing Smiles exhibit.

“They learn about the science of healthy teeth, inspired by Dr. Martha J. Mutis,” Link said, referring to the New York dentist who is president of the Hispanic Dental Association. Guests get to brush oversized teeth with a safe gel and see what happens if they miss a spot.

“The kids, they’re just having a great time,” he said. “And when they learn with hands-on activities, it’s ‘sticky.’”

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, head to some of the following fun events planned in the Atlanta area:

Latin American Heritage

The museum celebrates Latin American heritage by spotlighting Latino individuals who have helped shape our world, including Olympic rowing athlete Kenia Vanessa Lechuga Alanis and Dr. José Celso Barbosa, who made many contributions to medicine and public health. In addition, Maculelê-Capoeira will demonstrate Afro-Brazilian dance and martial arts on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Alma Mexicana will perform at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 29.

Through Sept. 30. $15.95 with discounts for SNAP EBT with EBT and photo ID. Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437, childrensmuseumatlanta.org.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Games, music, live performances and light refreshments will be available at this Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation event.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. OneStop Buford parking lot, 2755 Sawnee Ave., Buford. 678-225-5360, secure.rec1.com/GA/gwinnett-county-parks-recreation/catalog.

The city of Norcross plans an afternoon of culture, community and fun on Saturday, Sept. 14, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. (Courtesy of the city of Norcross/East2West Creative)

Credit: Courtesy of the city of Norcross / East2West Creative

Credit: Courtesy of the city of Norcross / East2West Creative

The city of Norcross’ celebration includes music, performances and food for an afternoon filled with culture, community and fun.

2-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Summerour Middle School parking lot, 321 Price Place, Norcross. 770-448-2122, norcrossga.net.

Fiesta Patrias Celebration

The Mexican Consulate will host a huge family-friendly festival to celebrate Mexican independence with music, food and vendors. This is the festival’s 19th year, and it previously attracted crowds of more than 60,000.

Noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta, plazafiesta.net.

Attendees can browse and buy Hispanic-themed goods at Dunwoody’s Latino-Hispanic Cultural Heritage Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 15. (Courtesy of the city of Dunwoody/Boon Vong)

Credit: Courtesy of the city of Dunwoody / Boon Vong

Credit: Courtesy of the city of Dunwoody / Boon Vong

Latino-Hispanic Cultural Heritage Celebration

Kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with games, food demos, live dancing, singing and more.

1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Ashford Lane, 100 Perimeter Center Place NE, Dunwoody. 678-382-6700, dunwoodyga.gov.

Rum-Ba Fest

Fogón and Lions restaurant hosts its second annual Rum-Ba Fest with chef Julio Delgado and his team whipping up Latin American cuisine and craft cocktails made with Puerto Rican Don Q Rum. Four food stations will be set up with free samples, and live music from Arena Sound and High Latin will encourage guests to get up and dance.

3-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Fogón and Lions, 10 Roswell St., #100, Alpharetta. 770-676-9133, fogonandlions.com.

Noche Mexicano

Mexican Night celebrates the richness of the culture with live mariachi music, folk dances, authentic Mexican food and games and activities for the entire family.

4-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Plaza las Américas, 733 Pleasant Hill Road, Lilburn. 404-838-6740, plazalasamericasatl.com.

“Pancho Rabbit and the Coyote”

This heartfelt musical is inspired by the picture book of the same name and tells the story of young Pancho Rabbit and a mysterious Coyote. Tickets to the show include admission to the World of Puppetry Museum and a Create-a-Puppet Workshop based on the production.

Select dates Tuesday, Sept. 17-Oct. 20. Nonmembers $22.75, members $20.50. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW (at 18th Street), Atlanta. 404-873-3391, puppet.org.

Placita Latina exhibition: “reflections:reflexiones”

The theme of Decatur Arts Alliance gallery’s fourth annual Placita Latina exhibition invites artists to submit works that reflect, explore and honor their cultural legacy. The exhibit’s goal is to showcase Decatur’s rich and diverse heritage of Latino and Hispanic culture.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20-Oct. 20. Closing reception 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 18. Decatur Arts Alliance, 113 Clairemont Ave., Decatur. 404-371-9583, facebook.com.

Alma Mexicana will perform at Aurora Theatre on Sept. 21 and at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta on Sept. 29 for Hispanic Heritage Month. (Courtesy of Alma Mexicana/Eric Voss)

Credit: Courtesy of Alma Mexicana / Eric Voss

Credit: Courtesy of Alma Mexicana / Eric Voss

“Celebrating Mexico”

Aurora Children’s Playhouse hosts Alma Mexicana’s “Celebrating Mexico” music and dance performance. The family-friendly show is under an hour and is part of the Playhouse’s mission to introduce families to live performances.

11:30 a.m. Sept. 21. $7. Aurora Theatre, 128 E. Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222, auroratheatre.com.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Area merchandise and food vendors as well as traditional performances highlight Smyrna’s celebration. To cap the celebration, the movie “Blue Beetle” will be shown at 6 p.m.

2-6 p.m. Sept. 21. Village Green Park, 1250 Powder Springs St. SE, Smyrna. 770-434-6600, smyrnaga.gov.

CULTURA: Fiesta Latina

The city of Lawrenceville’s third annual CULTURA: Fiesta Latina celebrates the diversity of Latin culture with a Fiesta del Barrio featuring DJs, street performances, live music, a maker’s market, food court and more. After the concert, the audience can join in a carnivale-inspired parade with costumed performers.

5-11 p.m. Sept. 27. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653, downtownlawrencevillega.com.

Hispanic Heritage Kids Pop-Up

Kids age 3 and up can learn about Hispanic culture and make a free craft to take home.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 28. Smyrna History Museum & Train Depot, 2861 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. 678-631-5424, smyrnaga.gov.

OYE Fest, scheduled for Oct. 6, showcases Latin cuisine, arts and music. (Courtesy of OYE Fest/DV Photo Video)

Credit: Courtesy of OYE Fest / DV Photo Video

Credit: Courtesy of OYE Fest / DV Photo Video

OYE Fest

OYE Fest showcases Latin arts and music with performances, cuisine, art installations and cultural activities. Area musicians, artists and vendors will be prominently featured.

1-10 p.m. Oct. 6. General admission $55, VIP $100. Historic Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St., NE, Atlanta. oyefest.com.

Hispanic Heritage Fiesta

The city of Powder Springs celebrates Hispanic countries with speakers, music and dance. Nations will be spotlighted in tents dedicated to their history and culture.

4-9 p.m. Oct. 12. Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. 770-943-1666, cityofpowdersprings.org.

About the Author

Mary Caldwell
