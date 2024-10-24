Victoria Monét on performing at One Music Fest and loving Atlanta culture

The R&B star performed at Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy earlier this year as part of her Jaguar Tour.

Monét was born in Atlanta while her mother was studying in high school before moving to California as a child. However, she still feels “deeply connected” to the city and regards it as one of the country’s biggest cultural hubs.

“I really love the culture and the accent and seeing so many Black people in the city as entrepreneurs and success stories spreading their love across the country and the world,” she told the AJC.

One Music Fest is all about showcasing the “entrepreneurs and success stories” that Monét referred to. Over the weekend, the festival highlights 35 of the Southeast’s best food vendors and also 20 area artists selling and creating work at the Visual Artist Village.

Monét is an innovative artist who seeks to push the boundaries of R&B and performance. Nevertheless, she has always made sure that she pays tribute to the artists who have paved the way for the next generation of talent.

In fact, she grew up listening to several artists appearing in the One Music Fest lineup — including Nelly, Jill Scott and Keyshia Cole. Also, joining those artists and Monét is the iconic funk band, Earth, Wind and Fire.

She shared how excited she is to see the band live for the first time at the festival because it symbolizes happy childhood memories when her mother would play their music around the house. So, it was a full-circle moment when she collaborated with the band on her Grammy-nominated track, “Hollywood.”

“To work with them on ‘Hollywood’ was a complete honor, and I’m super thankful for them to grace my music and still hold me in such regard in their hearts and keep in touch and check on me,” Monét said. “Even though they are idols of mine, they feel like family now.”

After the huge success of “Jaguar II,” Monét recently closed this transformative chapter in her life with the release of the “Jaguar II: Deluxe” album.

“There are certain songs that really fit within the ‘Jaguar’ era and it made so much sense to continue telling the story with the ‘Deluxe,’” she said.

One song that fits that vibe is her hit collaboration with Atlanta superstar Usher with “SOS (Sex on Sight.)”

When the two collaborated on the song, she said it was incredible to watch a legend at work and learn from his process.

During Usher’s Las Vegas residency, Monét addressed him from the front row, “We got one of the last living icons in the building with us right now,” she said over a mic. “We just want to congratulate you, we want to celebrate you!” She handed him a special Super Bowl letterman jacket, which he immediately modeled, and then the artists, both smiling broadly, did some dance steps together.

From the commercial success of “Jaguar II” to winning three Grammys to big collaborations with the likes of Usher and Megan Thee Stallion, Monét has undoubtedly had a life-changing year.

With no signs of slowing down, she has big plans for 2025.

She is working on a new album and plans to tour next year. She has also announced her first picture book, “Everywhere You Are,” which will be released in June 2025.

“I really just want to continue to grow my brand,” Monét said, “and be a great messenger and symbol of influence for people who need a success story after a really long [time] of being an underdog.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

One Music Fest

Oct. 26-27 Saturday-Sunday. Single-day tickets start at $129. Two-day tickets start at $219. 395 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. onemusicfest.com