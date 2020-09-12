Under the pines let the music feed your soul

The property was sold a couple of years ago and Potter relocated the Hen House (stage and greenroom) to Milton.

“We moved the house because it really was kind of the backdrop and identity of the venue,” Potter said.

Music known as Americana - such as blues, bluegrass and southern rock - is played at the outdoor venue.

Cost varies depending on the artists but ranges around $27 to $30 per person.

Bring your own food and drink. “We kinda call it a ‘redneck Chastain,’ " she said.

“It’s a very intimate experience. There are no bad seats,” Potter noted. “To this day, even after all these years, I never tire of the thrill of watching the magic between the audience and musicians on stage develop into a standing ovation and shouting ’one more, one more.’ "

Tables are provided allowing groups up to 10 per table, with tables spaced 6-8 feet apart, and can be reserved the day of the concert. Smoking is not permitted.

“Plenty of fresh air and room to spread out,” she added. “It’s a safe place during this period of time – as safe as any place to be to come to listen to live music.”

Address: 850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton (678-480-6932). Located behind the 7 Acres restaurant.

For more information, visit https://www.matildasmusicvenue.com

bottom of story: New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com