Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s theatrical holiday rock spectacular lives again

Caption Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns with its live Christmas spectacular for two shows at Gas South Arena. Credit: Mark Weiss Caption Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns with its live Christmas spectacular for two shows at Gas South Arena. Credit: Mark Weiss Credit: Mark Weiss

Now Pitrelli and Plate are taking the two touring ensembles of TSO back to arenas across the country this fall. Knowing fans will turn out en masse for the shows continues to leave Pitrelli and Plate feeling surprised and gratified. After all, when O’Neill founded the project, he envisioned something new and unproven in contemporary music.

For one thing, TSO would combine a rock band with an orchestra playing concept albums/rock operas with cohesive story lines. Instead of building an image around a singer, guitarist or conductor, the ensemble would use multiple singers and a range of instrumentalists who would remain largely anonymous to listeners. How to market the group was a big question. The albums would require big budgets, and to be financially viable, the tours would need to play arenas from the start — something no music act had done.

Nevertheless, Atlantic Records got on board with O’Neill’s vision and signed TSO. The label has been rewarded as the trilogy of Christmas albums became hits that continue to rack up new sales every holiday season.

The first release was “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.” Spurred by the hit single “Christmas Eve Sarajevo 12/24,” it has sold three million copies. The other two holiday rock operas that make up TSO’s Christmas trilogy — “The Christmas Attic” (1998) and “The Lost Christmas Eve” (2004) – have both topped two million copies sold. In addition, the group has released a Christmas EP, 2012′s “Dreams of Fireflies (On A Christmas Night),” and three full-length non-holiday rock operas — “Beethoven’s Last Night” (2000), “Night Castle” (2009) and “Letters from the Labyrinth” (2015). In all, the group’s CDs and DVDs have sold more than 12 million copies and the Christmas tour plays to one million fans each year.

This year, as in 2019, TSO’s show will feature the “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” album as a first set, followed by a selection of other material in the second set. That 1996 debut album was played for a dozen years when TSO started touring, then was set aside to feature the other albums in the Christmas trilogy on subsequent tours. Bringing back the album that began the TSO journey has been special for Pitrelli and Plate.

“Yes, this is my favorite show,” said Plate, who joined Pitrelli for the teleconference. “I’ve said all along, I think this story is really the star of the show. This is what kept bringing people back every year was when people connected with the story and realized it’s about them. It’s about everybody. This is just how people, just word of mouth, kept coming back. These audiences kept building every year. This (was) our first venture with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories,’ so this has a lot of meaning. It’s very special for all of us. The songs, the story, (everything) about it, I think is fantastic.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12. $49.50-$89.50. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-626-2464, gassouthdistrict.com.