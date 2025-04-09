Tour offers Atlanta attendees the chance to have a Jimi Hendrix ‘Experience’

“It’s his great music that brings people together,” McDermott said phone from a recent tour stop. “We all work hard, but I always say Jimi Hendrix really does the heavy lifting in this company.”

The busy music historian, who literally wrote the book on the artist’s legacy (from 1992’s “Hendrix: Setting The Record Straight” to 2022′s “Jimi”), has worked on each of the Hendrix reissue projects since the early ‘90s in tandem with Jimi’s sister Janie Hendrix and producer Eddie Kramer. In the process, the recognized Hendrix songbook has expanded substantially beyond his best-known hits, such as “Purple Haze,” “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” and “Little Wing.”

“Whether it’s an album package, documentaries or even imagery, if it furthers people’s appreciation and understanding of Jimi Hendrix, that’s our goal,” McDermott said. “That’s been the goal of the live tours since the very beginning in ‘95. He’s a singular artist on a global basis, not just as American popular culture but as a global icon, so we are careful at every step.

“The live touring ensemble sort of becomes a traveling family, spreading the word about how great his music was and how much it continues to resonate today. I’m still a fan, and every show is a thrill for me because I can see the audience react to these incredible performers and the timeless material.”

A fellow Hendrix fan, multi-instrumentalist Devon Allman joined the tour last year and has been a staple of its current leg.

“It’s really wild because I fell in love with Jimi Hendrix when I was 14,” said Allman, the son of Gregg Allman. Even though the now-52-year-old musician was born of rock royalty, he still wanted to go “down the rabbit hole and take the deep dive of these legendary artists, — like Hendrix, but also Jeff Beck, too.

“I love this stuff, and John curates an incredible night, every time,” the busy musician added. “It’s almost like a casting director on a movie. He has a very concise battle plan for each show. But just like any cool team, you can go up to the coach and go, ‘Hey man, I think I can do this one for you,’ and if there’s a need, he’s always open to it.”

Allman added that he loves being a part of multi-act ensemble shows and welcomes frequent collaborations: “It keeps the juices flowing,” he said, adding that he’s currently working on a follow-up collection to his 2024 solo release, “Miami Moon,” as well as a slew of upcoming dates with the Allman Betts Band.

Allman added that he’s looking forward to being back in Georgia, returning after his recent appearance in Macon for a tribute concert honoring Allman Brothers alum Dickie Betts.

“I grew up in Texas, but there’s a different vibration in Georgia for (everything Allman-related) — music, our families, everything,” he said.

“Playing in Atlanta, we’ve done it so many times. Dang, I must’ve played Smith’s Olde Bar 20 times when I was coming up in the industry. And loading a Hammond B-3 (organ) up those stairs was just nightmarish! But there’s a lot of great memories in Georgia, and when we get there (on Saturday), I know it’ll be a special night. With Buddy Guy along, it’ll be incredible.”

Most Experience Hendrix tours feature a direct collaborator or friend of the guitarist, and Saturday night features the one and only Guy, the bluesman last seen crossing the country on his 2024 “farewell tour.”

But the unrelenting performer, now 88, just couldn’t stay away from the stage for long. Being featured on the Experience Hendrix tour, it helps that his memories of the player remain strong.

“Man, the first time I saw him, I was playin’ in New York in 1967. Somebody said, ‘Jimi Hendrix is here,‘” Guy said by phone from his home near Chicago. “I said, ‘Who the hell is Jimi Hendrix?’ But there he was, at the stage with a tape recorder — and Janis Joplin was with him, I think. He said he taped the show because he wanted to learn how I did some of my things on the guitar, you know?”

Guy added that he and Hendrix remained friends until the younger musician (by six years) died at age 27 in 1970: “I think we learned from each other,” Guy said. “And, even now, I’m still learnin’ from all the younger people I see. When they’re really good, I’ll bring ‘em up, let ‘em play, and then everybody can learn from them, too. We just carryin’ it on.

“I’m not sure if I’ll bring somebody up in Atlanta,” Guy added. “You never know. I don’t even know what I’m gonna be playing yet, but it’ll be good because I’ve always loved it there.”

Proving the point, Guy fondly remembered the first time he played Atlanta: “Yeah, I was playin’ this famous blues club down there, the Royal Peacock or something. Back then, we weren’t makin’ no money. We was so broke, I had to share a room with Etta James. Now Etta was a good-lookin’ woman. But I was a gentleman, and everything was all right.

“We laughed about it later, and she said, ‘We coulda been makin’ babies!’

“I said, ‘No we couldn’t, we was too busy cryin’ ‘cause we didn’t make no money!‘”

CONCERT PREVIEW

Experience Hendrix

7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Fox Theatre. $55-$240. 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta 404-881-2100, www.foxtheatre.org