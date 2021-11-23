Allman Betts Band carries on a powerful musical tradition

The Betts in the band is guitarist and singer Duane Betts, the son of Allman Brothers founding member and guitarist and singer Dickey Betts. Allman, as one might have guessed, is the son of another founding member of that legendary group, keyboardist and singer Gregg Allman. The two had kicked around the notion of trying to write together for years, but collaborating wasn’t possible until more recently because both were busy with other projects.

Allman was under contract to do solo albums and also had the Royal Southern Brotherhood happening. Betts was playing in his father’s band and also did a stint playing in the band Dawes.

But by 2018 both Allman and Betts were free and clear, so a tour was put together where Betts opened for the Devon Allman Project and then sat in with that group each evening to play a few Allman Brothers Band songs and other cover tunes. Along the way, the pair tried writing together.

Betts, in a separate phone interview, remembered the first indication that he and Allman might have a good chemistry as songwriters.

“Devon and I, the first song we worked on was ‘Long Gone.’ That was in the back of the bus,” Betts said. “I know we were headed down to Texas. We were on a long drive and we just kind of started kicking around this idea, and an idea for a verse started and then he kind of switched it up a little bit and it really worked out and we took it from there.”

Things just kept coming together from there.

“They (songs) came so quickly and naturally, and we really kind of, one guy would start a song and the other guy would cheerlead him and go ‘Yeah, and let’s add this and let’s add that.’ And when you get into that working relationship, you find out pretty early on if it’s compatible or if it rubs each other the wrong way,” Allman said. “So you either work really great together and have a chemistry or you just don’t. And we did, we had it in spades. We thought ‘Oh wow, if we have some songs that we’ve written that easily, wouldn’t it be a joy to jam these out every night on tour and do something truly together, and boom, the Allman Betts Band was formed.”

By early 2019, the Devon Allman Project/Duane Betts tour had morphed into an Allman Betts Band tour and the new group quickly found traction.

Caption The Allman Betts Band played to a near sellout crowd on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Buckhead Theatre. Robb Cohen Photography & Video /RobbsPhotos.com Credit: Robb Cohen Photography & Video/ Credit: Robb Cohen Photography & Video/

“It was a seamless transition, and then the growth was immediate, which was shocking, but also such a blessing,” Allman said of the Allman Betts Band’s formation and early period as a group. “We went from playing 400 or 500-seat rooms to 2,000-seat theaters in 12 months, or less, maybe eight months. So the word got out there quick, and the word got out there that this isn’t a tribute act. This is a throwback band that really can bring it. And it’s a seven-piece band and everyone in the band really holds their own and there’s a lot of great synergy and some songs that have legs.”

The group’s self-titled debut arrived in 2019 and showed the group’s considerable promise with a strong set of original songs that drew from a variety of Southern-tinged and classic rock-era influences that included the Allman Brothers Band (of course), and just as prominently, the Rolling Stones, the Band and Santana.

After touring the debut album for about a year, the Allman Betts Band (which includes bassist Berry Oakley Jr., the son of original Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley and a long-time friend of both Devon Allman and Duane Betts, slide guitar player Johnny Stachela — who played in Duane Betts’ solo band — keyboardist John Ginty and drummers John Lum and R. Scott Bryan) went to work on the 2020 follow-up album, “Bless Your Heart.”

The growth of the group is very apparent on this excellent second effort, with stronger, more diverse and more ambitious songs. Naturally enough, there are moments that recall the Allman Brothers Band (especially the extended instrumental, “Savannah’s Dream”), but that’s not the dominant influence in the music. And songs like “King Crawler,” a crackling Stones-ish rocker with sassy saxophone and stinging slide guitar; “The Doctor’s Daughter,” a My Morning Jacket-ish epic ballad; and “Pale Horse Rider,” an expansive mid-tempo track with the unique twist of a wordless chorus, don’t sound like the Allman Brothers Band and instead point to an emerging more original sound from the band.

Fans will hear some songs from each of the Allman Betts Band albums, some Allman Brothers Band songs and maybe a cover or two (the group has been playing Simply Red’s “Holding Back the Years” recently) when the Allman Betts Band headlines the Allman Family Revival tour, which stops Dec. 2 at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta.

“Now that we’re two records in, we have a little bit more to pull from,” Allman said. “And we’re kind of always stretching. We’re starting to write for the third record, but the show is really pulling from our two records,” Allman said. “It’s been a great set.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

Allman Family Revival

8 p.m. Dec. 2. $40-$60. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Suite 500, Atlanta. 470-351- 3866, Ext. 38186, cocacolaroxy.com.