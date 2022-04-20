Tony-winning Atlanta actor Shuler Hensley keeps expanding roles

Combined Shape Caption Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster kick it up in "The Music Man" on Broadway, with Atlantan Shuler Hensley raising his arms high behind Foster. (Photo by Joan Marcus) Credit: Joan Marcus Credit: Joan Marcus Combined Shape Caption Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster kick it up in "The Music Man" on Broadway, with Atlantan Shuler Hensley raising his arms high behind Foster. (Photo by Joan Marcus) Credit: Joan Marcus Credit: Joan Marcus

“Just like live theater, certain actors in your career make things invaluable for you as an artist,” he says, “and Hugh is one of them.”

Hensley has also appeared with Jackman in the films “Someone Like You” and “Van Helsing” and had a cameo in “The Greatest Showman.”

Like everyone working in Covid-era theater today, though, the actor is taking it as it goes. The shows that are back are learning on the fly, he feels. “With ‘The Music Man,’ I am so fortunate to be in as stable a show as you can get with that cast, but still it’s a weekly adventure. It’s unnerving in a lot of ways because we don’t know the answers to things. It’s not a secure business to begin with. Add a pandemic to that and it’s about as insecure as you can get.”

Receiving a positive COVID-19 test presents obvious health challenges but, under current Broadway policies, it also means quarantining and missing 10 days, which Hensley would dread having to do.

One of his goals throughout his career has been to diversify — to go from a play to a musical, to TV or film, and then to teaching. Before rehearsals began for “The Music Man,” he snagged a TV gig.

That part was in “Dexter: New Blood,” the continuation of “Dexter,” in which he played Elric Kane, a backwoods gun for hire. The Showtime series shot in Massachusetts, and Hensley drove there from Atlanta several times. It was a 17-hour trip but he had audiobooks to help him pass the time. Ironically, a self-taped audition he filmed in the woods of Marietta convinced the director to hire him.

Although there has been some talk of a second season of the series, it’s unlikely that Hensley’s chopped-to-bits character will be in the mix, after a run-in with the titular serial killer. “I think it’s pretty safe to say (he) is another realm right now,” Hensley says with a laughs.

Born in Atlanta, the performer, 55, left the University of Georgia, where he had been attending on a baseball scholarship, to study voice at the Manhattan School of Music. Although he was active on New York stages before, it was Oklahoma! that really escalated his career. Among his other signature shows are “Young Frankenstein” on Broadway (playing the Monster), an off-Broadway run of “The Whale” and a revival of “Sweet Charity” with “The Music Man’s” Foster.

He moved back to Marietta in 2012 and a lot is brewing for him back home now. Hensley has been part of City Springs Theatre Company since its 2017 inception, first serving as the assistant artistic director. He stepped up to artistic director last year after founder-artistic director Brandt Blocker resigned.

The company is fresh off a bravura run of “A Chorus Line,” directed by original cast member Baayork Lee, and will open a version of “The Color Purple” on May 6.

“City Springs is not necessarily trying to reinvent the wheel in terms of doing new, inventive projects,” Hensley allows. “It’s more about finding those standards we all know, making these productions seem like ones people will feel like they’re seeing for the first time.”

He promises a lineup of musicals that “everyone knows” for the soon-to-be-announced 2022-23 season.

Truth be told, Hensley never envisioned himself as an artistic director. His mother, Iris Hensley, was the founder and artistic director of Georgia Ballet, and what interested him in getting involved was wanting to use his connections and experience.

“I never wanted to stop as an actor because that is my bread and butter,” he explains, “but it does allow me to have a unique perspective on the running of a theater, the producing, directing and creating of seasons.”

The pandemic has also redrawn how some things operate in his life. Two years ago he was not familiar with Zoom; now much of the planning in his professional life takes place online. “Being involved as the artistic director is easier (because of that),” he says.

Another project special to him is the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Shuler Awards, honoring excellence across the state. The 14th anniversary event were presented April 21 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and telecast live on GPB. Hensley is still trying to determine whether his hectic Broadway schedule will allow him to attend.

Around 45 schools are participating this year, and one of the changes is the introduction of a non-gendered award category. The supporting actress and supporting actor fields will now be in a category designated as supporting performer. The Shuler Awards are the first awards program of its kind in the country to implement this policy.

The program’s continued success is a testament to the students who live and breathe musical theater. “There isn’t a week where I don’t meet someone who was involved in the awards. Every year I come back, the talent level has somehow evolved and is even more spectacular. It’s similar to the Atlanta theater community.”

Having directed City Springs’ “The Sound of Music” last year, Hensley would love to helm another production soon and act in more. Right now, he and his fellow performers are contracted with “The Music Man” until January. After the busy Tony Awards season is over in June, his goal is to get back home at least every three weeks and be physically present as part of City Springs.

He’s still figuring out logistics, but as he’s done the last few years, he’ll figure out how to make it all work.

“We are evolving where we are forced to adapt,” Hensley says. “I am preparing myself to go in several different directions when necessary. I am trying to do what I tell the (Shuler Awards) kids to do — putting your hand in many pies and knowing you’ll have to to roll with the punches when it comes to something like the pandemic. It gives you a flexibility that you wouldn’t necessarily think about if you were just doing the Broadway job and knew that you had that for the next year or so.”

