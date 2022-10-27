‘Todd Murphy: Wink’ a unique, daring gaze at late, great Black jockeys

Credit: Mike Jensen Credit: Mike Jensen

The title of the series derives from the career of African American jockey James “Jimmy” Winkfield, known as “Wink,” whose horse won the Kentucky Derby in 1902. After the Derby victory, Winkfield fled segregation to live and work in Europe.

The unique print titled “Wink” is a particularly daring use of digital recomposition, as the jockey and his horse appear behind a sea of umbrellas. In all the works in this series, Murphy has rendered the faces anonymous with magic marker before rephotographing and digitally compositing.

Born in Chicago but raised from childhood in rural Georgia, Murphy was aware of his peculiar status as a white artist, but unhesitatingly addressed controversial issues of race, focusing on the difficult legacy of slavery and Jim Crow.

An entire 1998-2003 series was given the title “Sally Hemmings,” after the enslaved woman who bore several children with Thomas Jefferson. A 2014-2020 series, “Voyage,” juxtaposes African traditional sculptures with Catholic devotional objects, both in photographs and in arrangements on shelves.

The arrangements in the “Wink” exhibit are particularly powerful because of the juxtapositions of subject, texture and scale; the photographs of individual objects, arranged on the wall in a linear series, make less of an impact.

Combined with such things as the dresses represented in photographs and sculpture in “Murmurations,” 2013-2019, the works in the exhibition well deserve the insightful catalogue essays written by the well-known cultural critics Seph Rodney and Peter Frank.

They are certain to stir fresh interest in Atlanta audiences for whom Murphy is a legend but not a recently viewed reality.

VISUAL ART REVIEW

Todd Murphy: “Wink”

Through Nov. 4. Free. 764 Miami Circle, Suite 210, Atlanta. 404-352-8114, lowegallery.com.

