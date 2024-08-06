Breaking: Morehouse School of Medicine receives record donation to an HBCU school
Things to Do

To create movement for Finster Fest, Beacon Dance channels visionary artist

Atlanta dance troupe will perform amid folk art-music revelry at Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden in Northwest Georgia on Sept. 21.
With makeup evoking a Howard Finster-painted face, Majid Araim of Beacon Dance performed live music and movement at Paradise Garden Foundation's 2024 Atlanta Patron Party.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Paradise Garden Foundation

Credit: Photo courtesy of Paradise Garden Foundation

With makeup evoking a Howard Finster-painted face, Majid Araim of Beacon Dance performed live music and movement at Paradise Garden Foundation's 2024 Atlanta Patron Party.
By Gillian Anne Renault – ArtsATL
1 hour ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

In 2023, when D. Patton White and his company Beacon Dance performed at a Buckhead home during a private event for the Paradise Garden Foundation, the organization that operates and preserves artist Howard Finster’s 4-acre folk art environment in Summerville, Georgia, they were astonished to see the hosts’ extensive museum-quality collection of art by Finster and other outsider artists.

Now they will have an opportunity to see even more of the visionary artist’s work when they develop a new movement piece in Paradise Garden, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Susan Keller and D. Patton White of Beacon Dance moved around and through the crowd at a Paradise Garden fundraiser in Atlanta in 2023.

Credit: Courtesy of Paradise Garden Foundation

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Paradise Garden Foundation

Finster began creating Paradise Garden behind his house in the early 1960s, according to the Smithsonian American Art Museum. Much of the building material he used was accumulated from his many trades, including his television and bicycle repair businesses.

Beacon will research and develop the new work on-site in early August and perform it on Saturday, Sept. 21, the first day of this year’s two-day Finster Fest.

For the 2023 Atlanta Patron Party, Beacon Dance performed a blend of social dance and modern and contemporary dance forms, set to music by the Talking Heads.

ExploreHaving Paradise Garden to yourself is, well, paradise

It was their way of paying tribute to Finster’s long history of collaboration with musicians: His artwork for the Talking Heads album “Little Creatures” was named Rolling Stone magazine’s album cover of the year in 1985.

The dancers’ costumes at the patron event evoked the photo of the band’s musicians on the album’s back cover.

Beacon Dance performers took to the rooftop with flags and music while performing at Paradise Garden's Atlanta Patron Party in June.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Paradise Garden Foundation

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo courtesy of Paradise Garden Foundation

Finster, who saw his art as a religious calling, said of the Talking Heads album: “I think there’s 26 religious verses on that first cover I done for them. They sold a million records in the first two-and-a-half months after it come out, so that’s 26 million verses I got out into the world in two-and-a-half months!”

Tina Cox, Paradise Garden’s executive director, says Beacon did their homework on Finster and Paradise Garden. “They research their creative subjects and really get it,” she says.

She invited them back for the 2024 fundraiser, when they performed to original live music and donned makeup inspired by many of Finster’s paintings. “He painted very overt eyelashes on his faces, so we did the same thing with our makeup,” White recalls.

Beacon Dance founder D. Patton White performs at Paradise Garden Foundation's Atlanta Patron Party in June.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Paradise Garden Foundation

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo courtesy of Paradise Garden Foundation

He says the costumes for the Finster Fest performance in September will be “pedestrian clothing with a twist” and the music will comprise two or three tracks by the Australian band Dead Can Dance.

At least one of the selections will have a contemplative, ritualistic feel to it. “Much of Finster’s work has that same ethereal feel. He often used angel imagery and was inspired by the sacred and transformational.”

At Finster Fest, however, visitors will be focused on the environment itself and all the activities — booths overflowing with art, lots of food and, of course, music and other entertainment. The Beacon dancers will amplify the essence of Finster’s art right there, in the garden he built.

In the process of creation, White says, he and the dancers will consider what it means to be a visionary and how Finster became the artist he became. It’s about diving into and giving yourself over to the creation of art, he adds.

IF YOU GO

Finster Fest 2024

Sept. 21-22 at Paradise Garden. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $10; children 12 and under, free. 200 N. Lewis St., Summerville. 706-808-0800, paradisegardenfoundation.org

::

Gillian Anne Renault is ArtsATL’s senior editor for music and dance and has been an ArtsATL contributor since 2012. She has covered dance for the Los Angeles Daily News, Herald Examiner and Ballet News and on radio stations such as KCRW, the NPR affiliate in Santa Monica, California. Many years ago, she was awarded an NEA fellowship to attend American Dance Festival’s Dance Criticism program.

ArtsATL logo

Credit: ArtsATL

icon to expand image

Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (artsatl.org) is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. ArtsATL, founded in 2009, helps build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Gillian Anne Renault
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Atlanta music jam planned for (almost) 100-year-old Jimmy Carter
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo courtesy of Gallery 100

Gallery 100 and 3rd Rail are invisible gems for which you have to search
Placeholder Image

Credit: Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

Sundance Film Festival committee visits Atlanta as it considers a move
Placeholder Image

Credit: Joshua Spruiel / City of Atlanta Mayor's Office of Communications

Atlanta program named after hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade has first commencement
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Race, gender and wealth almost let socialite’s husband get away with murder1h ago
Life partners build outsized creative careers in a 550-square-foot flat 1h ago
Jermaine Dupri set to kick off Emory’s inaugural Ideas Festival1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photo

Julie Chrisley wants to stay in prison during upcoming Atlanta hearing
Trump-backed Georgia Election Board seeks new rules and focuses on Fulton County
Black women entrepreneurs fear attacks on DEI funding threaten future