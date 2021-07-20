Having Paradise Garden to yourself is, well, paradise

There was the white Cadillac Finster received as a gift that is, of course, covered with his painted murals. On the side of the shed housing the car, Finster painted in big white letters, “DRUGS WILL SHORTEN YOUR DAYS AND TAKE AWAY YOUR HEALTHY FEELING. YOU DON’T NEED THEM WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION.”

There was also the Meditation Chapel with open-arched windows, multiple mounted blocks of hand-painted Bible verses. A white casket, initially intended for Finster’s remains but not used for it, sits up front under a beautiful wooden cutout of an angel.

There are Bible verses painted by Finster all over Paradise Garden. He also had his own choice sayings: “TIME WAITS FOR NO ONE BE READY WHEN GOD CALLS,” he painted in large block letters on a siding near the entrance. “i NEVER SEEN A PERSON i DIDNT LOVE.”

I finally arrived at my favorite spot, a corner of the property with the beautifully restored Mirror House, shining resplendently on stilts. A walk up the stairs to inside of the shimmering structure puts you in another place and another time.

As a legal affairs reporter, I had driven the 90 miles northwest of Atlanta to cover a hearing later that day at the Chattooga County courthouse. But when I walked the gardens that morning I felt I was so removed from pandemic life it was exhilarating.

Finster, an evangelist, made his living mending bicycles, TVs and lawn mowers. But one day the minister, then 60, dipped his finger into some white paint while repairing a bicycle tire. In interviews, he said that when he looked at the splotch of paint on his finger God told him to paint sacred art.

A sign at the longstanding Finster exhibit at the High Museum of Art says he was one of the most prolific artists in history. He created 46,991 signed and numbered works of art between 1976 and his death in 2001.

Paradise Garden, just a few blocks off U.S. 27 and encompassing four acres, was his creation. It is filled with concrete walls and mounds embedded with just about any object you can think of, be it a coffee mug, plates, shards of glass, ceramic moldings, plastic toys, sculptures, you name it.

Caption One of the many concrete mounds that folk artist Howard Finster placed around the grounds of Paradise Garden. He embedded them with all sorts of materials. (BILL RANKIN/william.rankin@ajc.com) Credit: Bill Rankin Credit: Bill Rankin

“I built the park because I was commissioned by God,” Finster once said. “I started the garden in 1970 about one hundred feet into the backyard, built a cement walk and put up a haul shed and started to display the inventions of mankind. My park is a memorial to inventors.”

Paradise Garden, which has had about 50,000 visitors over the past decade, decided five years ago to make a guest suite available in a yellow cottage across the street from the main entrance.

Three years ago, the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s tourism division gave the nonprofit Paradise Garden Foundation a grant that it used to convert an office into an adjoining suite in the yellow cottage. A year later, the state tourism agency gave Paradise Garden another grant, which it used to build a two-bedroom, one-bath bungalow on the other side of the grounds.

Caption The yellow cottage with Suite #1 (left) and Suite #2 across the road from Paradise Garden. Available on AirBnb, a stay in the suites gives visitors 24/7 access to walk the grounds of folk artist Howard Finster's amazing four-acre creation. (BILL RANKIN/william.rankin@ajc.com) Credit: Bill Rankin Credit: Bill Rankin

The three options, all available on AirBnb, offer an added benefit: free access to the garden grounds, particularly in the mornings and evenings when you could have the place all to yourself. When not rented out, the two suites and bungalow serve as artist residencies.

Each place has its own charm, with attractive artwork, comfortable furniture and distinctive arrangements courtesy of local builder Eddy Willingham and interior designer Summer Loftin of Atlanta.

Caption A photo of what's called the bungalow, one of three AirBnb places to stay at Paradise Garden, the four-acre creation of folk artist Howard Finster. The "Who is Howard Finster?" wall was conceived by Atlanta-based interior designer Summer Loftin and displays many of Finster's writings and musings. (Photo courtesy of Paradise Garden Foundation)

All AirBnb proceeds benefit the nonprofit Paradise Garden’s daily operations, allowing the garden to remain open to the public year round. (The grounds are closed to the public for maintenance on Mondays but the suites and bungalow are still available those days.)

My stay in Suite #1 was great. The one-bedroom, one-bath has a kitchen that was stocked well enough for me to cook my own meals. The biscotti cookies, mints and nuts that await guests were a nice touch. Offerings of eclectic games and interesting books were also at hand.

What set the place apart were the pieces of art, including a beautiful painted wood cutout of a donkey on the living room wall by an artist who must of adored and emulated Finster. Painted on the blue donkey is the World’s Folk Art Church under a starry sky. A painted wood cutout of Loretta Lynn by another artist looked down on me in the bedroom.

Nearby attractions include Cloudland Canyon with its spectacular views and Sloppy Floyd State Park, where you can launch a canoe or kayak for a ride down the scenic Chattooga River. The garden is also close to downtown Summerville, which has a smattering of restaurants and shops.

Caption Hobbes (pictured here) and brother Calvin roam the grounds of Howard Finster's Paradise Garden in northwest Georgia. (BILL RANKIN/william.rankin@ajc.com) Credit: Bill Rankin Credit: Bill Rankin

The Paradise Garden suites and bungalows are often booked on the weekends, but if you plan ahead, there should be no problem making a reservation, said Tina Cox, executive director of the nonprofit foundation.

“If you’re looking for something that’s a neat experience, this is it,” Cox said. “There’s really nothing quite like it.”

I couldn’t agree more. And I’ll be back.

IF YOU GO

Paradise Garden is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for students.

As of now, on AirBnb you can reserve either of the two adjoining suites in the yellow cottage for $131 a night or the blue bungalow for $197 a night, plus occupancy taxes and service fees.

There is plenty of parking and the condos are easily accessed by entering a combination on a lock box to get the keys.

For more information about Paradise Garden and Howard Finster, see paradisegardenfoundation.org.