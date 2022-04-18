Time, tenderness, taboos in the High’s ‘What Is Left Unspoken, Love’

Upon entering the exhibition, one encounters “The End (Action #5),” 2015, by Italian artist Andrea Galvani. It comprises a video of a sunset seen at the precise moment when the solar globe rests on the horizon and is displayed on a small laptop sitting on a concrete plinth.

This work has a quiet beauty that transcends time and space as it mixes new technology with a reflection on nature. The dynamic idea of the infinite (the sky) approaching the finite (the earth) is compelling.

Felix Gonzalez-Torres' "Perfect Lovers," (1987-1990). Courtesy of High Museum of Art/Dallas Museum of Art, fractional gift of The Rachofsky Collection. Copyright Felix Gonzalez-Torres

One of the most beautiful works is “Perfect Lovers,” 1987-1990, by Félix González-Torres. It is about time and love, represented by two wall clocks that press against each other in perfect sync.

The artist conceived this work shortly after his partner was diagnosed with AIDS. Its contemplation of love, sense of inevitability, and awareness of the preciousness of time gives it a power that is unparalleled in this exhibition.

Dario Robleto’s “Love Before There was Love,” 2018, consists of two vitrines sitting side by side. Each is a 3D print, in brushed stainless steel, of the earliest recorded waveforms of blood flowing through the heart before and after an emotional state. The vitrines and small scale present the forms as abstractions of something that is technically real. This visualization of the blood flowing to the heart is a striking sculptural moment.

Robleto’s “Time Measures Nothing But This is Love,” 2008, is an open cabinet containing glass beakers that resemble hourglasses placed on their sides, thus creating the symbol for infinity. Each is filled with stretched audiotape of field recordings of the world’s oldest married couple (married for 80 years), the earliest recording of time (an experimental clock from 1878), plant residues of ground rosebuds and rosehips. Is time what ties us to love?

Detail from Carrie Mae Weems' "The Kitchen Table Series" (1990). Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York. Copyright Carrie Mae Weems

Carrie Mae Weems’ signature work, “The Kitchen Table Series,” 1990, is included in this exhibition. Comprised of 20 platinum prints and 14 letter press texts, the intimate scene photographed by Weems is a narrative tableau of a woman at her kitchen table. It reveals relationships with friends and family that are filled with tenderness. The expressiveness of the photographs and the perspective of the kitchen table have the weight and presence of great paintings such as Renaissance and Baroque depictions of “The Supper of Emmaus” in their mise en scène.

Akram Zaatari’s “Tomorrow Everything Will Be Alright,” 2010, is a single-channel video in which we see and hear the typing of a conversation between two men separated by war who express their desire to meet again. It is a dialogue of longing with a degree of humor deriving from the use of an old technology, the manual typewriter, in the manner of text messaging. It is a beautifully shot, quiet image. Now, as so many have been separated by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, this work acquires additional pathos. Love is indeed “what the world needs now.”

Michelle Stuart, one of the pioneers of land art, is represented by “In the Beginning: Time and Dark Matter,” 2016-2020, composed of 88 (double infinity) archival pigment photos arranged in a large grid behind a table upon which sits a collection of shells and fossils. This work reflects on the viewer’s relationship to the universe, the limitless expanse of the cosmos. We are but specks in this universe, and this poetic installation is a site for contemplation of this idea.

Ghada Amer (American, born 1963, Egypt), "The Words I Love the Most," 2012, bronze with black patina, courtesy of the artist and Tina Kim Gallery, New York. ©Ghada Amer/2022 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York/ADAGP, Paris. Photo: Christopher Burke Studios

In the last gallery of the exhibition is a work by the French-Egyptian artist Ghada Amer, “The Words I Love the Most,” 2012, a black patinaed globe composed of words in Arabic linked to the idea of love such as “crazy” and “desire” which can be read only from the inside of the globe. The words are taboo in her culture even though there are 100 words to express love.

This is just a small sampling of what awaits the viewer of “What Is left Unspoken, Love.” Noted works by Kerry James Marshall, Rina Banerjee, Susanna Coffey, Gabriel Rico, General Idea and Wangechi Mutu also may find a way into your heart, as they did mine.

VISUAL ARTS REVIEW

“What Is Left Unspoken, Love”

Through Aug. 14. $16.50. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400, high.org.

ArtsATL logo

