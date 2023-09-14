15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Hispanic Heritage Month events, Gwinnett County Fair and more

If you’re looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta this weekend, you’ll find several events to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, including a celebration in Roswell and one in Norcross. The Gwinnett County Fair also brings back its rides, entertainment, food and games for the young (and young at heart) to enjoy.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Music Midtown

Friday, Sept. 15-Sunday, Sept. 17. $155 and up, plus fees. Piedmont Park, 1071 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta.

Music Midtown features a diverse lineup of over 30 musical artists - including P!nk, Billie Eilish, The 1975, Guns N’ Roses and Lil Baby - playing on four stages.

Colin Jost and Michael Che

7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. $34.50 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499.

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update hosts bring their live comedy tour to the Fox.

Cabbagetown Tour of Homes

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. $15 in advance, $20 day of event. Cabbagetown neighborhood, which abuts Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta.

Attendees will get to tour historic Cabbagetown homes, take a tour of the Fulton Cotton Mill and watch artists paint on Wylie Street.

Cobb

Strand Ole Opry

8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. $25. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 177 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Strand Ole Opry performs some of the best country hits of the ‘90s with a live country bluegrass band, local singers and storytelling.

Taste of Smyrna

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Free admission. downtown Smyrna. 770-434-6600.

Taste of Smyrna offers a wide selection of foods from over 20 restaurants, a kids’ zone, live music and more.

Race for Fox in Your Craziest Socks

6:30 a.m. registration opens, 7:30 a.m. 1K starts, 8 a.m. 5K starts, 9 a.m. awards. Saturday, Sept. 16. 5K $45 in advance, $50 day of event; 1K Run/Walk (13 and older) $30; 1K Run/Walk (12 and under) $5. The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave., Atlanta.

Runners are invited to wear their craziest socks and take part in RaceTrac’s Run for Research benefiting The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research.

DeKalb

Salsa on the Square

4 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Decatur Square, 509 N. McDonough St., Decatur.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with authentic Hispanic food, drink and merchandise vendors, live salsa band performances and dance instructions. When the sun goes down, DJ La Superior of La Choloteca will perform.

Kirkwood Wine Stroll

7 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. $60. Check in at Sherwin Williams, corner of Hosea Williams Drive and Howard Street NE or Urban Pie at Hosea Williams Drive and Kirkwood Road.

More than 50 Kirkwood businesses will pour samples of red, white, rosé and sparkling wines. Restaurants will offer small plates and full menus for purchase, and other businesses will host prize drawings, discounts and demonstrations. Local bands are scheduled to perform on three stages.

Friends of the Dunwoody Library Book Sale

Continuing 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16. Dunwoody Library, Williams Meeting Room, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-512-4640.

Hardbacks, paperbacks, puzzles and DVDs will be sold at bargain prices at the Friends of the Dunwoody Library Book Sale.

North Fulton

‘Rhapsody in Blue’ Turns 100

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. Adults $25, seniors 60 and older $20, students $12. Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, 69 N. Main St., Alpharetta.

George Gershwin’s iconic “Rhapsody in Blue” turns 100, and the Alpharetta Symphony, along with others, will perform the piece along with other Gershwin compositions including “I Got Rhythm.”

Hispanic Heritage Celebration

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. $24.50 with discounts for seniors, students, military and groups available. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 404-487-8258.

La Candela Flamenco takes audiences on a musical journey from Spain to the New World and back.

Roswell Arts Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 and Sunday, Sept. 17. Free admission. Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St., Roswell.

The Roswell Arts Festival features skilled artists, food trucks, kids’ activities and live entertainment.

Gwinnett

Hispanic Heritage Celebration

2 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Summerour Middle School parking lot, 321 Price Place NW, Norcross. 770-448-2122.

Music, dances, foods from a variety of Hispanic countries, cultural exhibits and activities for all ages highlight the city of Norcross’ Hispanic Heritage Celebration.

Gwinnett County Fair

continuing 5 p.m.-10 p.m. exhibit hall and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. carnival Friday, Sept. 15, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. exhibit hall and 11 a.m.-midnight carnival, Saturday, Sept. 16 and 1 p.m.-9 p.m. exhibit hall and 1 p.m.-10 p.m. carnival Sunday, Sept. 17, plus additional dates. Admission $5-$10, free parking. Individual ride credits 10 for $1, with rides needing 40-75 credits. Unlimited ride rides for $25 and up. Free admission for active and retired military, law enforcement and fire department personnel with proper ID. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 770-963-6522.

The Gwinnett County Fair returns with rides, entertainment, food, games and more.

Suwanee’s Wild Wild Fest

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. 770-945-8996.

The 29th annual Suwanee Fest has a Wild, Wild West theme and features a parade, vendors, live entertainment, a Family Fun Zone and more.