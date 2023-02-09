Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Celebrate Valentine’s Day early with this unique themed cocktail party for adults 21 and older. You’ll be able to explore the Georgia Aquarium’s galleries, grab a cocktail, purchase food and dance to music from a live DJ.

Atlanta Winter Beer Fest

1 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. $50 in advance, $60 day of event. Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta.

Sample your choice of over 150 beers and 25 wines and ciders while you listen to live music. Tickets include entry, entertainment, a souvenir cup and beer and wine samples. Food will be available to purchase.

Cupid’s Undie Run

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. $45. Eventide Brewing, 1015 Grant St. SE, Atlanta. 800-323-7938.

Run and raise funds to support those affected by neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. The fun starts off with drinking, dancing and a one-mile-ish jog and finishes with a big dance party. If you raise more than $250, you’ll have access to a beer-only open bar, exclusive swag and a free concert.

Cobb

Black Authors Forum

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Threadmill Complex, 5000 Austell Powder Springs Road, Austell.

Celebrate Black History Month with book readings and author meet-and-greets, buy books and participate in a genealogy workshop. Refreshments are provided.

Big Game Bash

6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. $15 standing room only, $35-$125 to reserve a bar stool or table. The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave. SE, Suite 600, Atlanta. 404-965-2511.

Watch the Super Bowl on a 32-foot screen, listen to music from a live DJ, score some giveaways and more.

Atlanta Ballet: Midwinter Dreams

Credit: From cobbenergycentre.com Credit: From cobbenergycentre.com

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. $25 and up. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, watch four short performances by the Atlanta Ballet that are sure to stir your emotions.

DeKalb

Lovebirds Birding

Credit: From dunwoodynature.org Credit: From dunwoodynature.org

8 a.m.-10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. $10, free for members. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Learn about the courting habits of birds at this Lovebirds Birding Valentine’s Day tradition.

Friends of the Decatur Library Book Sale

9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Decatur Library ground floor, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-370-3070.

Get some new (to you) books at bargain prices. Proceeds from the sale provide funding for library materials and programs.

Big Game Teen Watch Party

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 Lavista Road, Tucker. 678-597-9040.

Teens are welcome to bring a friend or two and watch the Super Bowl. Lots of food, games and prizes will be available.

North Fulton

“Harlem Renaissance Does Alpharetta”

Credit: From Harlem Renaissance Does Alpharetta’s Facebook page Credit: From Harlem Renaissance Does Alpharetta’s Facebook page

6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Free. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6135.

Join the Alpharetta Arts Center in celebrating the Harlem Renaissance period with a sculpture unveiling, studio gallery exhibition, and a concert and performance. Light food and beverages will be served.

“A Valentine’s Comedy”

6 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show starts. Saturday, Feb. 11. $40 plus tax. American Legion Post 201, 201 Wills Road, Alpharetta.

Come early to enjoy the cash bar and claim your table, then laugh along with comedians Janet Williams and Vinnie Mark.

Painting with a Twist: Sunset Love

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. $38-$48 per person. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051.

Bring a partner and paint a romantic sunset together.

Gwinnett

Suwanee Sweetheart Sprint 5K and Fun Run

9 a.m. start time, Saturday, Feb. 11. in front of Suwanee City Hall, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. 470-202-8998.

Run in the 11th Annual Suwanee Sweetheart Sprint 5K and Fun Run, which will have medals for each age group, plus fastest dog, most senior finisher and a Valentine-themed costume contest. Stay after the race for some hot chocolate, snacks and a photo booth. Proceeds support Rotary Club of Buford/North Gwinnett scholarships.

“Strangers on a Train”

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 and 3 p.m. Feb. 12, plus additional dates. $23 and up. The Eagle Theatre, 5029 West Broad St., Sugar Hill. 770-945-6929.

Watch the Players Guild at Sugar Hill perform “Strangers on a Train,” which is best known as a classic Alfred Hitchcock film.

Family Day at The Hudgens

Credit: From The Hudgens Center for Art & Learning’s Facebook page Credit: From The Hudgens Center for Art & Learning’s Facebook page

11 a.m.-noon and noon-1 p.m. sessions Saturday, Feb. 11. General admission $5, family group up to five people $20, members free. The Hudgens Center for Art & Learning, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Building 300, Duluth. 770-623-6002.

Join in The Hudgens Center’s first Family Day of the year and see the opening of Basil Watson’s exhibition of vibrant sculptures and drawings. Play with clay and create your own sculpture to take home.