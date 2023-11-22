15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Callanwolde’s Winter House and Christkindlmarket Roswell

4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. $29.50 and up, plus fees. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800.

Watch American Girl’s most beloved characters come to life on stage in an interactive pop concert.

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Credit: Jean-François Savaria Credit: Jean-François Savaria

Continuing 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24; noon, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26. $64 and up. Atlantic Station, under the Big Top, 1380 Atlantic Dr. NW, Atlanta. 877-924-7783.

See Cirque du Soleil’s Big Top magic in a performance that combines poetry, stagecraft, daring acrobatics and technology.

6LACK

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. $29.50 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Dr., Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

Atlanta native 6LACK returns to the city for the last stop on the North American leg of his “Since I Have a Lover” tour. He’ll be joined by special guests Quin and Jordan Ward.

Cobb

Tree Lighting

5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25. Free. The Plaza at Battery Atlanta, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta.

Gather for the seventh annual Tree Lighting at The Battery Atlanta, which kicks off with a performance from A-Town A-List, and stay afterward for an outdoor showing of the movie “Abominable.”

The Gift of the Magi 2.0

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, plus additional dates. $15-$40. Marietta New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave., Marietta. 770-426-4800.

Watch a twist on the story “The Gift of the Magi” that’s set in Atlanta during the 1950 Transit Strike.

Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith Christmas Tour

7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26. $44.75 and up, plus fees. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852.

Multi-platinum selling Grammy winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith will share the stage to perform selections from their holiday albums. They’ll be joined by Michael Tait of the Newsboys.

DeKalb

WildWoods AGLOW

Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25. Adults $29.95-$32.95 and children $27.95-$30.95. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Take a multi-sensory adventure that immerses you in the wonders of nature through a blend of the real environment, music and glowing displays.

Winter House

Noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24 and noon-9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, plus additional dates. Tickets prices vary by activity. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338.

Take part in Callanwolde’s annual Winter House event with an artists’ market, pottery workshops, live music, history tours and more.

Finding Peace: A Family Yoga Class

10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25. Free. Scott Candler Library, 1917 Candler Road, Decatur. 404-286-6986.

Bring the family for a class filled with playful poses, engaging mindfulness games, breathwork and meditation. It’s taught by a certified kids’ yoga instructor and yoga mats are provided, but you can bring your own if you’d prefer.

North Fulton

Christkindlmarket Roswell

noon-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 12:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, plus additional dates. Free admission. Bulloch Hall, 180 Bulloch Ave., Roswell.

Join in the festivities at Christkindlmarket Roswell with gift shops, pictures with Santa, food, homemade mulled wine made using a traditional German recipe and more.

Lights Over Alpharetta

6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24-Sunday, Nov. 26, plus additional dates. $35 advance anytime tickets through Nov. 23, $39 advance tickets, $49 at the gate. All prices are per vehicle. Ameris Bank Amphitheater, 2300 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta.

Enjoy a holiday lights experience with a drive (plus a short walk) on Fridays and Saturdays or a walk on Sundays that’s accompanied by saxophone soloist Rich Gunderlock playing carols.

“The Nutcracker”

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, plus additional dates. $27-$50. Byers Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-206-2022.

See a classic interpretation of “The Nutcracker” performed by Roswell Dance Theatre.

Gwinnett

Sports on the Screen

7:30 p.m. game time Saturday, Nov. 25. Free. Town on the Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners.

Tailgate with fellow fans as you watch Georgia and Georgia Tech battle it out in their annual face-off. You can bring your own cooler or buy food and drinks from a Town Center restaurant.

Christmas Canteen

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, plus additional dates. $17 and up. Aurora Theatre, 128 East Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Treat yourself to the 28th annual performance of Christmas Canteen, a unique theatrical tradition featuring musical numbers, comedy and nostalgia.

Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25. Free. 235 Main St., Loganville. 770-466-1165.

Watch the Loganville Christmas Parade and then see the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree at the Town Green.