Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival

Combined Shape Caption Visit tasting tents and sip some cocktails at the annual Atlanta Food & Wine Festival in downtown Atlanta. Credit: Justin Chan

Continuing 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18. $99 and up. Guardian Works, 775 Echo St. NW, Atlanta (Friday) and Historic Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta (Saturday and Sunday).

Try chicken prepared by over 20 chefs, sip some cocktails, and hit the dance floor Friday at the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival. On Saturday and Sunday, you can eat, drink and indulge at tasting tents with foods from over 30 top chefs.

The Killers

7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. $49.50 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

Catch The Killers on their Imploding the Mirage Tour with special guest Johnny Marr. They’ll celebrate “Pressure Machine” along with “Imploding the Mirage” and their massive catalog of hits.

Cobb

Fl!p Circus

Combined Shape Caption Marvel at talented acrobats, motorcyclists and clowns at the Fl!p Circus at Town Center at Cobb. Credit: From flipcircus.com

7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Noon, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. $25-$65. Town Center at Cobb, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw.

Bring the family to see the hilarious clowns, talented acrobats and motorcycles inside the Globe of Steel.

2022 DC™ Super Hero Run Atlanta

7:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. $59. Free parking for runners. Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway, Austell.

Dress as one of your superhero favorites like Wonder Woman, Batman or Superman and race in a 5K inside the Six Flags park. Post-race refreshments and activities like costume contests and trivia will be provided. And if you want to stay for more fun after the race, you’ll receive discounted park admission.

Taste of Smyrna

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Free admission, tastes cost $1-$4. Village Green, 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna. 770-423-1330.

Enjoy live music and your choice of tastes from over 30 Smyrna restaurants.

DeKalb

Herbal Tea Workshop and Tasting

Combined Shape Caption Create fresh garden teas using flowers, herbs, spices and honey from Dunwoody Nature Center hives. Credit: From dunwoodynature.org

1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. $30. Dunwoody Nature Center (on the screened-in sun porch), 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Create and taste fresh garden teas using wild flowers, herbs, spices and local honey from the DNC hives.

Paint Love: Adult Art Camp

1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. $300. Paint Love, 500 South Columbia Drive, Decatur.

Nurture yourself with a mini-retreat including a catered lunch by a local restaurant, a guided art project by one of Paint Love’s teaching artists, a restorative yoga practice and a sound bath. The event helps raise money for tuition costs of the Summer of Wonder Art Camps.

Mulberry Fields Gone Wylde

3 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. $25 non-members, $15 members, free for kids 15 and under. 1301 Iverson St. NE, Atlanta.

Let kids explore a variety of fun tables featuring face painting and more. You can bring your own food and drink or purchase it from food vendors. All proceeds benefit Mulberry Fields Garden.

North Fulton

Pup-a-Palooza

Combined Shape Caption Bring your dog so you can both have fun at Johns Creek's Pup-a-Palooza this Saturday. Credit: From johnscreekga.gov

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek.

Bring your dogs to this fun event featuring live music, an animal balloon twister, pet-related food vendors, doggie treats, food trucks for people and more. Contests will be held for Best Dressed Dog and Best Dog Trick.

Low Country Signatures

6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. $60. Publix Aprons Cooking School, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560.

Watch chefs prepare Southern classics like crispy pork belly with red bean chow chow and frisee, sample them, and enjoy some wines that pair well with the dishes. You’ll need to be 18 or older to take the class and 21 or older to drink.

Texas String Assembly

8 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. $27.50 plus tax. Matildas Music Under the Pines, 850 Hickory Flat Road, Milton. 678-480-6932.

Listen to live music from Texas String Assembly, a mostly-acoustic band that blends elements of bluegrass, rock, funk, folk-country and jug band music.

Gwinnett

Gwinnett County Fair

Combined Shape Caption Enjoy rides, fair food, games and more at the Gwinnett County Fair. Credit: From Gwinnett County Fair's Facebook page

5 p.m.-10 p.m. exhibit hall, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. carnival Friday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. exhibit hall, 11 a.m.-midnight carnival Saturday, Sept. 17 and 1 p.m.-9 p.m. exhibit hall, 1 p.m.-10 p.m. carnival Sunday, Sept. 18 continuing through Sept. 25. Admission $10 (age 12-64), seniors 65 and older and youth 6-11, children 5 and under free with paid adult. Free with proper ID: active and retired military, law enforcement officers, fire department personnel. Free parking. Rides are extra, with ride tickets costing $1.25 each and 3-6 tickets are needed for each ride. Unlimited ride wristbands available for purchase daily. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 770-963-6522.

Come enjoy all the rides, exhibits, shows, games, fair food and more at the annual Gwinnett County Fair.

Suwanee Fest

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. 770-945-8996.

Celebrate Suwanee with a parade, performances, vendors, plenty of kids’ activities and more.

“The Boys Are Back”

8 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Lawrenceville Arts Center, 125 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville.

Relive hits from the greatest boy bands — The Beatles, The Jackson Five, *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, BTS and One Direction — in this cabaret-style show featuring smooth vocals and impressive dance moves.