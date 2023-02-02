Bruce Springsteen, Black History Month and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Kick off Black History Month with six of the country’s top HBCU marching bands along with performances by two of Atlanta’s best high school marching bands.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. $195 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

Catch Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band as they stop at the State Farm Arena during their first tour since 2017.

Martha Graham Dance Company

3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. $39.10 and up. Rialto Center for the Arts, Georgia State University, 80 Forsyth St. NW, Atlanta. 404-413-9TIX (9849).

Watch a performance by the Martha Graham Dance Company that includes masterpieces of choreography by Graham along with newly commissioned works by contemporary artists.

Cobb

Soul’s Journey to Truth: A Black History Month Charity Concert

6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. $10 ages 12 and up, free for children under 12. North River Creative Arts, 320 Austin Ave. NE, Marietta.

Enjoy live music, spoken word, dance and other performances to support Hope worldwide’s efforts to raise money to support people in Haiti experiencing food insecurity.

11th Annual Oysterfest

Credit: From Atkins Park Restaurant & Bar’s Facebook page Credit: From Atkins Park Restaurant & Bar’s Facebook page

6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 and Sunday, Feb. 5. $8 in advance for Friday, $15 in advance for Saturday or $12 Sunday, and $22 in advance for Saturday and Sunday. $15 and up for tickets at the door. Free for ages 12 and under. Atkins Park Restaurant & Bar, 2840 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. 770-435-1887.

If you love oysters, head to the 11th Annual Oysterfest, an indoor Mardi Gras-inspired festival with raw, grilled and fried oysters and live entertainment.

2023 Hearts & Soles 10K

7:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Free, exclusive to Atlanta Track Club members. Memberships $40 individual, $70 dual, $85 family. Smyrna Market Village, 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna. 404-231-9064.

Run or walk in this second event in the 2023 Grand Prix Series, which is exclusive to Atlanta Track Club members. Your race bib will also let you score discounts at some local restaurants, stores and events, including Oysterfest.

DeKalb

Garden Herbal Tea Workshop and Tasting

10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. $30. Dunwoody Nature Center main room and screened-in sun porch, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Learn to identify common garden plants with healing benefits. You’ll also create and taste multiple fresh garden teas.

“Completeness”

7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, plus additional dates. Adults $35, students $20, children $15, all plus fees. Stage Door Theatre, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-396-1726.

This imaginative new “ROM” comedy tells the story of Eliott and Molly, a computer scientist and a molecular biologist who work on an experiment as well as their evolving relationship.

S’mores at the Oakhurst Garden

Credit: From S’mores at the Oakhurst Garden Facebook page Credit: From S’mores at the Oakhurst Garden Facebook page

5 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Free. Wylde Center Oakhurst Garden, 435 Oakview Road, Decatur.

Bring your family to roast a few s’mores by the fire at Oakhurst Garden. All of the ingredients are provided.

North Fulton

Alpharetta Rotary Polar Bear Plunge

Credit: From Alpharetta Rotary Polar Bear Plunge’s Facebook page Credit: From Alpharetta Rotary Polar Bear Plunge’s Facebook page

10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 4. Wills Park, 11925 Wills Road, Alpharetta. 678-297-6130.

Take a plunge in the Wills Park pool and help raise money for the non-profit of your choosing. A chili cook-off will also be held in conjunction with the Plunge.

Big Game Open House Tasting Event

6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Free, with reservation requested. Publix Aprons Cooking School, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560.

Sample chef-created tasty treats that would be great to prepare for the upcoming Big Game. Wine samples will also be available for guests 21 and older.

Black Opry Revue

7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. $32.50 adults, $27.50 seniors, students and military. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6232.

Celebrate an evening of music and storytelling from Black Opry’s lineup of acclaimed performers.

Gwinnett

AtlantaBrickCon

Credit: From atlantabrickcon.com Credit: From atlantabrickcon.com

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. Saturday $25, Sunday $25, plus taxes and fees. Limited number of $30 tickets will be available at the door. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 (office), 770-626-2464 (tickets).

Enjoy everything Lego-related with creations to view, building zones, games, speakers, character meets, vendors and more.

Norcross City Cemetery Tour

2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. Norcross City Cemetery, 211 S. Cemetery St., Norcross. 770-448-2122.

Join local historian Gene Ramsay for a tour of Norcross City Cemetery, where he’ll share interesting stories about the town’s history, founders and builders.

KWave Outreach Inaugural Fundraising Concert

1 p.m.-8 p.m. outside vendors, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. performances Saturday, Feb. 4. $25 and up. Lawrenceville Arts Center, 125 Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

See the inaugural fundraising concert organized by KWave, a new nonprofit dedicated to promoting and preserving traditional Korean culture. The KWave Chorus and Orchestra and the Korean Traditional Music Association of the Southeast will perform, and you can also see displays of traditional Korean clothing, arts and crafts and more. Vendors will sell Korean baked goods and foods.